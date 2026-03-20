‘She conveyed essential facts’: How a plastic doll aided Chhattisgarh High Court uphold convict’s life term in rape case

The Chhattisgarh High Court noted that the trial court has recorded its observations regarding the survivor’s disability and continued her examination with the assistance of the interpreter and doll. (AI-generated image)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: After a deaf and mute sexual assault survivor’s testimony was recorded using a plastic doll and the help of an interpreter, the Chhattisgarh High Court recently validated it and upheld the life term until death sentence imposed on the perpetrator.

The court ruled that this specialised method of evidence-gathering rendered her testimony reliable and sufficient to establish the man’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal were hearing the plea of the accused, who challenged his conviction awarded by the trial court in March 2023.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal pointed out that merely because a witness is deaf and dumb, her testimony cannot be discarded. Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal pointed out that merely because a witness is deaf and dumb, her testimony cannot be discarded.

“Since the victim was not able to clearly understand certain questions during her examination, the court (trial) adopted an appropriate demonstrative method by bringing a plastic doll to facilitate communication,” the Chhattisgarh High Court said in its March 16 order.