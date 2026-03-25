Catch the ‘tainted’, don’t hit restart: Chhattisgarh High Court not to scrap 2023 constable recruitment amid allegations

No material was placed before the Chhattisgarh High Court to suggest that any irregularity has been committed in any other examination centre except Bilaspur. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court, while hearing a challenge to alleged irregularities in the police constable recruitment process in the state, held that the proper course is to identify and act against tainted candidates rather than cancelling the entire selection.

Justice Parth Prateem Sahu was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the quashing of the entire 2023 constable recruitment process and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

“Reasonable requirement to meet out the situation wherein some irregularities have been committed at some stage to give undue benefit to some of the candidates among a large number of participating candidates, is to identify such candidates and to take appropriate steps against them instead of cancelling the entire selection process,” the high court said in its March 23 order.