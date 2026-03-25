Catch the ‘tainted’, don’t hit restart: Chhattisgarh High Court not to scrap 2023 constable recruitment amid allegations

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court, while hearing a challenge to alleged irregularities in the police constable recruitment process in the state, held that the proper course is to identify and act against tainted candidates rather than cancelling the entire selection.
Justice Parth Prateem Sahu was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the quashing of the entire 2023 constable recruitment process and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities.
“Reasonable requirement to meet out the situation wherein some irregularities have been committed at some stage to give undue benefit to some of the candidates among a large number of participating candidates, is to identify such candidates and to take appropriate steps against them instead of cancelling the entire selection process,” the high court said in its March 23 order.
Maintaining the faith of the public at large in recruitment proceedings initiated by the state government or its instrumentality, as also in the justice delivery system, is a paramount consideration of the court.
The Chhattisgarh High Court observed that this was not a case of mass irregularities warranting cancellation of the entire selection process, and there was no material to suggest systemic corruption or involvement of high-ranking officials.
It was further noted that the alleged irregularities were confined to the Bilaspur centre, with no material placed on record to show similar issues in other examination centres.
Directions for the CBI inquiry are not to be issued in a routine manner on a prayer made by a party making some allegations.
There is no material to suggest or reason to believe that the integrity of the process has been compromised, or there is systematic failure or involvement of high-ranking state officials or politically influential persons.
Although some irregularities were committed at the time of the conduction of physical tests in the Bilaspur centre, which was also noticed by the superintendent of police, an inquiry was conducted.
The high court ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a higher police official, with respect to candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the letters written by the superintendent of police and also of those 129 candidates who are identified by the deputy superintendent of police.
No material was placed before the court to suggest that any irregularity has been committed in any other examination centre except Bilaspur.
If the selection of such candidates is found to be tainted, then take appropriate action against them, including cancelling their appointment, after granting an opportunity to hear.
Justice Parth Prateem Sahu was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the quashing of the entire 2023 constable recruitment process.
‘Not a case of mass corruption’
The petitioners challenged that the written examination and physical examination were conducted fairly and that corrupt means were adopted to benefit some candidates.
The petitioners were requesting directions to initiate and conduct a fresh selection process properly and fairly for recruitment to the post of constable.
The high court found that the actions taken and measures adopted during the physical test suggest that the employer concerned was vigilant and took immediate steps.
It was placed on record that around 97,071 candidates submitted their application forms in the said recruitment process, out of which only 32,570 candidates participated in physical tests.
It was noted by the high court that only 129 candidates out of 32,517 candidates who participated were found to be suspicious and involved in the act of irregularities.
The high court noted that the physical test was conducted through the agency under the surveillance of CCTV.
It shows that the state authorities intend to conduct the selection process with transparency, fairness and to avoid any chance of giving undue benefit to undesirable candidates.
The case is not one where there is a commission of mass irregularities to take the harsh step of cancellation of the entire selection process.
‘Grave irregularities’
Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Mateen Siddiqui submitted that the petitioners pointed out irregularities to the authority concerned at the time of physical examination, but no heed was paid to the same.
Siddiqui also mentioned that taking note of several representations made questioning the selection process adopted during the physical test, a letter was forwarded to the superintendent of police of all the districts seeking clarification on the allegations made in the representations.
It was also argued that in the facts of the case, where the superintendent of police of the constable selection committee centre found that grave irregularities had been committed, the entire recruitment proceeding initiated should have been cancelled.
On the contrary, additional advocate general Vaibhav Goverdhan argued that the physical test for the post of constable was conducted from November 16, 2024, to January 19, 2025, at the centre identified for the Bilaspur range.
The petitioners did not file the petition immediately after noticing alleged irregularities in the physical test or before appearing in the written examination, but only when they were declared unsuccessful.
This suggests that they have taken calculated risks to participate in the further process of recruitment and cannot be permitted to question the first stage of the selection process, the physical test, after participating and becoming unsuccessful.
He also contended that even if some irregularities were found to have been committed by the authority concerned, then also the courts have to adopt the principle of “separation of grain from chaff”.
They emphasised that the courts should proceed with segregation of the tainted candidates from those who are without stigma, instead of cancelling the entire recruitment proceedings.
It is further contended that earlier, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in this regard, and after its dismissal, one more plea was filed in the month of September 2025, which was also dismissed by the division bench of the high court.
He further contended that the claims of bribery made in the plea are baseless, without any material or proof and are unsustainable.
The petitioners cannot make an allegation of a grievous nature, like bribery in the selection process, without there being any specific mention of the name of the candidate who offered or the official who accepted the bribe.
He also mentioned that the relief regarding a direction to the CBI to investigate into allegations is also not sustainable.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More