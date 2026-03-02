‘No discrimination against women’: Chhattisgarh High Court slams PSU for denying job to widowed sister

Chhattisgarh High Court News: Holding that no discrimination can be permitted against women at large in the matter of compassionate or dependent employment, the Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) to reconsider the claim of a widowed sister for compassionate appointment after her unmarried brother died in service.
Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad was hearing the plea filed by one Beena Binjhwar and her mother Laxmaniya Binjhawar, following the rejection of the grant of compassionate appointment on account of the death of her brother Rajaram in harness.
Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad pointed out that here is no other survivor to support the widowed mother and the sister of the dead employee. (Image is enhanced using AI)
This rejection was made on the ground that the prevailing rules of the said company do not consider a sister to be falling within the definition of a ‘dependent’ eligible for compassionate appointment.
“Time and again, the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as also this court, has affirmed that no discrimination can be permitted against women at large in the matter of compassionate or dependent employment,” the high court said in its February 28 order.
‘Employment in lieu of land acquisition’
The issue regarding the eligibility of a sister for dependent employment is no longer res integra (untouched matter).
The Supreme Court, as well as this court, has time and again affirmed that no discrimination can be permitted against women at large in the matter of compassionate or dependent employment.
Since there is no other survivor to support the widowed mother and the sister herself, a widow residing in her maternal home, this court observes that the sister is entitled to be considered for dependent employment.
It was claimed that the mother of the employee, who is aged about 72 years, was maintained entirely by her late son. Similarly, his sister relied upon him for her sustenance.
On account of the sudden demise of Rajaram in the motor accident, an application for dependent employment was submitted along with all relevant documents.
However, the said application was rejected because the sister of an employee is ineligible for such an appointment.
‘Widowed mother, sister’
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate R R Soni, argued that both the mother and sister were entirely dependent upon Rajaram.
He further submitted that one petitioner is a widowed mother and the other is a widowed sister, the latter’s husband having passed away in April 2002.
Since the demise of her husband, the employee’s sister has been residing at her maternal home with Rajaram.
He further submitted that, as there are no other eligible dependents capable of seeking employment, the sister is entitled to be considered for dependent employment to ensure the survival of the family.
He also submitted that the denial by the authorities concerned on the ground that sisters are not eligible under the respective company’s rules is in total disregard of Article 14 of the Constitution.
‘Not eligible’
Representing the organisation, advocate Saksham Soni submitted that the sister was not dependent upon the employee.
Soni emphasised that the National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA), which is binding upon all coal companies, does not consider sisters to be entitled to get dependent employment.
