‘No discrimination against women’: Chhattisgarh High Court slams PSU for denying job to widowed sister

The Chhattisgarh High Court directed the South Eastern Coalfields Limited to reconsider the widowed sister's appointment. (Image is created using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court News: Holding that no discrimination can be permitted against women at large in the matter of compassionate or dependent employment, the Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) to reconsider the claim of a widowed sister for compassionate appointment after her unmarried brother died in service.

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad was hearing the plea filed by one Beena Binjhwar and her mother Laxmaniya Binjhawar, following the rejection of the grant of compassionate appointment on account of the death of her brother Rajaram in harness.

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad pointed out that here is no other survivor to support the widowed mother and the sister of the dead employee.

This rejection was made on the ground that the prevailing rules of the said company do not consider a sister to be falling within the definition of a ‘dependent’ eligible for compassionate appointment.