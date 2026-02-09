Why Chhattisgarh High Court rejected plea by clinical psychologists over ‘unqualified’ recruitments

The writ petition is devoid of merit and is based on misconceived legal grounds, said Chhattisgarh High Court.(Image is generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court recently dismissed the plea of four women, who challenged a government advertisement and notification over the recruitment of clinical psychologists in the state, observing that the prescribed eligibility criteria for the post “fall within the legitimate policy domain of the State as an employer”.

A division bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Ravindra Kumar Agrawal was hearing the plea of the women who claimed to be qualified and practising clinical psychologists.

Aside from the advertisement and notification published in the official gazette, amending the Chhattisgarh Public Health and Family Welfare (Gazette) Services Recruitment Rules, the plea challenged other provisions for “discriminating against Rehabilitation Council of India(RCI) Act, 1992-registered professionals, and posing as serious risks to public mental healthcare”.