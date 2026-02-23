No extension for BSc Nursing admission: Chhattisgarh High Court says deadlines for professional courses to be strictly followed

• The cut-off date is fixed to maintain certainty, uniformity, and discipline in the academic calendar, the Chhattisgarh High Court stated.

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Noting that a professional course’s admission schedule must be adhered to strictly and cannot be altered by judicial intervention, the Chhattisgarh High Court dismissed a plea seeking extension of the admission deadline for first-year BSc Nursing courses in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma was dealing with a petition by 16 nursing aspirants challenging a single judge’s order that dismissed their plea for extension of the cut-off date for admission.

“The admission schedule for professional courses must be adhered to strictly and cannot ordinarily be altered by judicial intervention,” the court said on February 20.