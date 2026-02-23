No extension for BSc Nursing admission: Chhattisgarh High Court says deadlines for professional courses to be strictly followed

The appellants participated in the admission process fully aware of the stipulated schedule, and cannot seek an extension after the cut-off date expires, the Chhattisgarh High Court order stated.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 12:32 PM IST
NEET exam cut off bsc nursing admission chhattisgarh high court• The cut-off date is fixed to maintain certainty, uniformity, and discipline in the academic calendar, the Chhattisgarh High Court stated.
Make us preferred source on Google

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Noting that a professional course’s admission schedule must be adhered to strictly and cannot be altered by judicial intervention, the Chhattisgarh High Court dismissed a plea seeking extension of the admission deadline for first-year BSc Nursing courses in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma was dealing with a petition by 16 nursing aspirants challenging a single judge’s order that dismissed their plea for extension of the cut-off date for admission.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma chhattisgarh high court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma heard the plea on February 20.

“The admission schedule for professional courses must be adhered to strictly and cannot ordinarily be altered by judicial intervention,” the court said on February 20.

Also Read | Why a Chhattisgarh High Court acquittal in a two-decade-old rape case has sparked outrage

The order added that the appellants participated in the admission process, fully aware of the stipulated schedule, and therefore cannot seek an extension as a matter of right after the cut-off date expires.

Background

  • The plea was filed by 16 nursing aspirants challenging a single judge’s order dated January 13.
  • The petitioners sought to extend the December 31, 2025, cut-off date, arguing that the reduction of the qualifying percentile on December 29, 2025, left them with insufficient time to secure admission.
  • Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Rajat Agrawal argued that the single judge erred in mechanically applying the percentile-based cut-off and refusing extension of counselling, thereby defeating the very object of the admission process, which is to ensure that available seats, particularly those meant for reserved category candidates, are filled and not left vacant.
  • He further argued that the subsequent decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, reducing the NEET PG–2025 qualifying percentile to 0 per cent for SC/ST/OBC candidates, reflects a clear policy shift toward a substantial relaxation in public interest.
  • He submitted that once such relaxation has been considered appropriate at the national level for postgraduate medical courses, denial of similar or lesser relaxation for BSc Nursing admissions, despite vacant seats, is arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Government’s stand

  • Representing the state, Deputy Advocate General Prasun Bhaduri submitted that the single judge has rightly dismissed the plea as the last date for admission, i.e., on December 31, 2025, was fixed in accordance with the prescribed academic schedule and regulatory framework, and once the cut-off date expired, no direction could have been issued to extend the same.
  • He further argued that the law is well settled that admission schedules in professional courses must be strictly adhered to and cannot be altered by judicial orders, except in exceptional circumstances, as such interference would disturb the academic calendar and create uncertainty in the admission process.

‘Cut-off date fixed to maintain discipline’

  • The undisputed position is that the last date for admission to the first year of the BSc Nursing course was fixed for December 31, 2025, in terms of the notified academic schedule.
  • The appellants approached the single judge seeking an extension of the said cut-off date on the ground that the qualifying percentile was reduced on December 29, 2025, leaving insufficient time to secure admission.
  • The cut-off date is fixed to maintain certainty, uniformity, and discipline in the academic calendar.
  • Once the prescribed date has expired, issuance of directions to reopen or extend the counselling process would lead to administrative uncertainty and may adversely affect the academic session.
  • The power under Article 226, though wide, is to be exercised in accordance with settled principles and not in a manner that disturbs the statutory framework governing admissions.
Also Read | Privacy versus fair trial: Chhattisgarh High Court allows call recordings, chats on WhatsApp as evidence in divorce case
  • The reliance placed by the appellants on the reduction of percentile by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences in relation to NEET PG–2025 does not advance their case, as the said decision pertains to a distinct course governed by a separate regulatory regime.
  • No automatic parity can be claimed for BSc Nursing admissions on that basis.
  • The extension of timelines by another state government cannot create an enforceable right in favour of the appellants in the absence of a similar policy decision by the competent authority in the present case.
  • The regulatory framework governing the nursing course prescribes a structured academic calendar.
  • The categorisation into Regular and Irregular Batches cannot be construed as conferring an unrestricted power to grant admissions beyond the notified deadline.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Donald Trump
US to stop collecting tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court on Tuesday
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Sam Altman
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement