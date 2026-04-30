‘She went with accused again’: Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to biker group member in sexual assault case

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Granting bail in a sexual assault case involving two members of a motorbiking group, the Chhattisgarh High Court has observed that the complainant, a major, had continued her association with the accused even after the alleged crime and that the FIR was lodged later amid claims that he threatened to make private content viral.
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha was on April 25 hearing the bail application filed by the accused, who was alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman he met via a motorbiking group.
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha directed the accused to remain present before the trial court on all hearing dates.
“The fact that the incident which has been complained of sexual assault is of 10/11/2025 and thereafter she again went along with the applicant to another place wherein physical relationship was established and when relationship could not materialize, she stated that the applicant had threatened her to make her video viral about their relationship, thereafter present FIR has been lodged, considering the period of detention of the applicant since 07/01/2026…this court is of the view that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail,” the order read.
Representing the petitioner, Senior Advocate Manoj Paranjpe argued before the Chhattisgarh High Court that the complainant is a major girl aged about 18 years. It appears the incident, which has been reported as a case of sexual assault, occurred in November 2025, and thereafter, she again went along with the accused to another place, he pointed out.
It was claimed that she had a physical relationship with the accused. When the relationship could not materialise, she stated that the accused had threatened her to make her video viral, and filed the present FIR.
On the contrary, advocate Sameeksha Gupta opposed the bail application before the Chhattisgarh High Court and submitted that the chargesheet had been filed before the competent court.
The Chhattisgarh High Court directed that the accused should file an undertaking to the effect that he should not seek any adjournment on the dates fixed for evidence when the witnesses are present in court.
In case of default of this condition, it should be open for the trial court to treat it as an abuse of liberty of bail and pass orders in accordance with the law.
It was further directed that the accused should remain present before the trial court on each date fixed, either personally or through his counsel.
The trial court should make an earnest endeavour to conclude the trial expeditiously, preferably within a period of six months, the Chhattisgarh High Court ordered.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More