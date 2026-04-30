‘She went with accused again’: Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to biker group member in sexual assault case

The complaint lodged by the woman stated that she was a member of the biking group and had first met the accused during a bike ride in October 2025. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Granting bail in a sexual assault case involving two members of a motorbiking group, the Chhattisgarh High Court has observed that the complainant, a major, had continued her association with the accused even after the alleged crime and that the FIR was lodged later amid claims that he threatened to make private content viral.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha was on April 25 hearing the bail application filed by the accused, who was alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman he met via a motorbiking group.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha directed the accused to remain present before the trial court on all hearing dates. Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha directed the accused to remain present before the trial court on all hearing dates.

“The fact that the incident which has been complained of sexual assault is of 10/11/2025 and thereafter she again went along with the applicant to another place wherein physical relationship was established and when relationship could not materialize, she stated that the applicant had threatened her to make her video viral about their relationship, thereafter present FIR has been lodged, considering the period of detention of the applicant since 07/01/2026…this court is of the view that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail,” the order read.