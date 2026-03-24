Exams over jail: Why Chhattisgarh High Court granted bail to Class 12 student held with 40 litres of country liquor

The Chhattisgarh High Court acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but found multiple factors tilted in favour of the young applicant. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: In a relief timed just days before the board examinations, the Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to a 19-year-old Class 12 student accused in an excise offence, observing that continued incarceration could derail his academic future even as the trial is likely to take time to conclude.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha was hearing the student’s first bail application under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The plea arose from a case registered at Saraypali Police Station in Mahasamund district involving the alleged seizure of 40 bulk litres of country-made mahua liquor.

“The applicant is a 19-year-old student of Class 12th and his examinations are about to commence, he has no any previous criminal antecedent, and the applicant is in jail since February 22, the conclusion of the trial may take some more time, therefore, this Court is of the considered view that the present applicant is entitled to be released on regular bail in this case,” the Chhattisgarh High Court said on March 12.