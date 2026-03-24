Exams over jail: Why Chhattisgarh High Court granted bail to Class 12 student held with 40 litres of country liquor

Chhattisgarh High Court news: In a relief timed just days before the board examinations, the Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to a 19-year-old Class 12 student accused in an excise offence, observing that continued incarceration could derail his academic future even as the trial is likely to take time to conclude.
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha was hearing the student’s first bail application under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
The plea arose from a case registered at Saraypali Police Station in Mahasamund district involving the alleged seizure of 40 bulk litres of country-made mahua liquor.
“The applicant is a 19-year-old student of Class 12th and his examinations are about to commence, he has no any previous criminal antecedent, and the applicant is in jail since February 22, the conclusion of the trial may take some more time, therefore, this Court is of the considered view that the present applicant is entitled to be released on regular bail in this case,” the Chhattisgarh High Court said on March 12.
Court’s reasoning: Youth, exams, delay in trial
After hearing both sides and perusing the case diary, the court acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but found multiple factors tilted in favour of the applicant.
These included his young age, lack of criminal antecedents, ongoing custody since February 22, and the imminence of his board examinations.
The court also noted that with the investigation still underway and the chargesheet not yet filed, the conclusion of trial would take time, making prolonged pre-trial detention unjustified.
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha noted that with the investigation still underway and the chargesheet not yet filed, the conclusion of trial would take time.
Strict bail conditions
Granting bail, the high court directed that the applicant be released on furnishing a personal bond, along with two sureties of like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.
The court imposed stringent conditions to ensure the smooth conduct of trial.
The conditions include that the applicant must not seek adjournments when witnesses are present.
He must appear before the trial court on every date, either personally or through counsel.
He must remain personally present during key stages such as the opening of the case, framing of charges, and the recording of his statement.
Any misuse of liberty could invite coercive steps, including proceedings under relevant provisions of law.
The court also clarified that any deliberate absence or violation of conditions would be treated as an abuse of bail and could result in cancellation.
As per the prosecution’s case, the police received prior information and conducted a raid, during which 40 bulk litres of country-made mahua liquor were allegedly seized from the possession of the accused.
Based on this recovery, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 34(2) of the Chhattisgarh Excise Act, which pertains to the penalty for unlawful manufacture, transport, possession or sale of any intoxicant.
The applicant was arrested on February 22 and has remained in custody since then.
Notably, the chargesheet had not been filed at the time of the hearing, with the state indicating that the investigation was still ongoing.
Defence raises questions
Appearing for the applicant, advocate Sumit Shrivastava argued that the student had been falsely implicated and that there was no material to establish his conscious possession of the alleged contraband.
The counsel contended that the liquor was recovered from an open space behind a house where multiple family members reside, and several persons had access to the location.
The defence further cast doubt on the seizure process itself, submitting that the quantity of liquor was not properly measured and was merely recorded as “40.00 bulk litres” in the seizure memo without adequate verification.
Advocate Shrivastava also emphasised that no direct or circumstantial evidence linked the applicant to ownership or control of the seized liquor.
The counsel also highlighted that the applicant’s Class 12 examinations were scheduled between March 16 and April 8, 2026, and that his admit card had already been issued, making his continued custody particularly prejudicial.
State opposes bail, cites quantity of liquor
Opposing the bail application, advocate Palak Dwivedi, who appeared for the prosecution, argued that a substantial quantity of illicit liquor had been seized and that the gravity of the offence warranted denial of bail.
It also pointed out that the chargesheet was yet to be filed, indicating that the investigation was incomplete.
The ruling highlights the court’s attempt to strike a balance between enforcing excise laws and safeguarding the future of a young student with no prior criminal record.
By factoring in educational commitments alongside legal considerations, the court underscored a nuanced approach to bail jurisprudence in cases involving youthful defendants.
A certified copy of the order has been directed to be sent to the trial court for immediate compliance.
Why this ruling matters
The decision underscores a key judicial principle – pre-trial detention should not disproportionately harm the future of young, first-time accused, especially students.
By prioritising the applicant’s board examinations and clean antecedents, the high court signalled that criminal proceedings must be balanced with the right to education and rehabilitation.
The ruling also reinforces that bail, not jail, remains the norm where investigation is incomplete and trial is likely to be delayed, particularly in cases lacking clear evidence of conscious possession.
Importantly, it sends a broader message to trial courts to adopt a nuanced approach in cases involving youth.
The court ensured that the justice system does not inadvertently punish individuals before guilt is established, particularly when their academic and professional futures are at stake.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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