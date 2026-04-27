‘Public funds pilfered’: Chhattisgarh High Court denies bail to ex-IAS officer in Rs 50 crore mineral scam case

The former IAS officer’s custody is required to elicit the truth regarding the allegations against him, the Chhattisgarh High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Observing that the court has looked into the gravity of the offence, the role played by the petitioner, and the position of the petitioner to influence the witnesses as a senior officer in the department, the Chhattisgarh High Court has denied bail to a retired IAS officer in the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas was dealing with the bail plea of former IAS officer Anil Tuteja who was arrested in February this year under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas heard the matter on April 25. Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas heard the matter on April 25.

“The court has to look into the gravity of the offence, the role played by the petitioner, and the position of the petitioner to influence the witnesses, as he was a senior officer in the department, and a huge amount of public funds was pilfered by the applicant in connivance with the suppliers,” the Chhattisgarh High Court said on April 25.