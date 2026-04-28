‘Mere breach of promise to marry not rape’: Chhattisgarh High Court sets aside man’s conviction

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court has set aside the conviction of a man in a rape case while observing that a mere breach of promise to marry, without proof that the promise was false at the beginning, does not amount to rape.
Justice Rajani Dubey was dealing with the man’s plea challenging the trial court’s judgment convicting him under Section 376 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Justice Rajani Dubey said the deficiencies in the prosecution’s case must operate in favour of the accused.
“A mere breach of promise to marry, without proof that the promise was false at the beginning, does not amount to rape,” the court said on April 25.
The Chhattisgarh High Court’s order added that there is no material to show that the consent was obtained by force or by a false promise of marriage.
Background
The case of the prosecution was that the accused/appellant had been having physical relations with the prosecutrix, a minor girl of 16 years, for about three years before March 2007, on the pretext of marriage. As a result, she became pregnant, and then she informed her parents about the relationship.
Thereafter, a village meeting was held in October 2006, where the accused refused to marry her. She delivered a male child in January 2007. On the prosecutrix’s report, an offence was registered against the accused. After completing the usual investigation, a charge sheet was filed.
The trial court convicted and sentenced the accused. Now, he is challenging his sentence before the Chhattisgarh High Court.
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Arguments of parties
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Rishikant Mahobia submitted before the Chhattisgarh High Court that the impugned judgment is per se illegal and contrary to the material available on record.
He further argued that from the statement of the prosecutrix and her conduct, it is clear that she was a consenting party to the act of the appellant. He said she admitted that there was a love affair between them, and she disclosed this relationship only when she became pregnant.
Representing the state, panel lawyer Himanshu Yadu submitted that in view of oral and documentary evidence on record, the trial court has rightly convicted and sentenced the appellant by the impugned judgment, which calls for no interference by the Chhattisgarh High Court.
Court’s findings
It is clear from the record of the trial court that the appellant was charged, tried and convicted under Section 376(1) of the IPC, after appreciating oral and documentary evidence, the Chhattisgarh High Court noted.
The trial court found that on the date of the incident, the prosecutrix was aged between 16 and 18 years old.
Though the prosecutrix stated that she did not remember her date of birth, as per her primary school certificate, it is 1990, which indicates she was a minor on the date of the incident.
The prosecution has failed to adduce any legally admissible and clinching evidence regarding the age of the prosecutrix and thus failed to prove that she was below 16 years of age on the date of the incident.
The prosecutrix clearly admits that she was in love with the appellant, and when she delivered a child, a village meeting was convened where the appellant refused to take her, following which the matter was reported to the police.
During cross-examination, she admitted to the suggestion of the defence that there was a physical relationship between the two from 2004 to 2006.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More