‘Mere breach of promise to marry not rape’: Chhattisgarh High Court sets aside man’s conviction

The entry in the child’s birth register naming the accused as father is based on information from the prosecutrix and has weak evidentiary value, the Chhattisgarh High Court held. (AI-generated image)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court has set aside the conviction of a man in a rape case while observing that a mere breach of promise to marry, without proof that the promise was false at the beginning, does not amount to rape.

Justice Rajani Dubey was dealing with the man’s plea challenging the trial court’s judgment convicting him under Section 376 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice Rajani Dubey said the deficiencies in the prosecution’s case must operate in favour of the accused. Justice Rajani Dubey said the deficiencies in the prosecution’s case must operate in favour of the accused.

“A mere breach of promise to marry, without proof that the promise was false at the beginning, does not amount to rape,” the court said on April 25.

The Chhattisgarh High Court’s order added that there is no material to show that the consent was obtained by force or by a false promise of marriage.