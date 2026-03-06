Why Chhattisgarh High Court refused to overturn this acquittal: ‘Material omissions’ that weakened a teacher’s case

The appeal filed by the appellant against the acquittal of the respondents is dismissed, the court held. (Image is generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court recently upheld the acquittal of two men, who were accused in a case connected to the hurling of caste-based slurs against a woman and observed that the absence of reliable and convincing evidence makes it safe to absolve them of the alleged crime.

Justice Radhakishan Agrawal was hearing the appeal of the woman, who is a teacher, against the acquittal of the two men by the trial court after being tried of harassment and criminal intimidation charges.

The allegation of caste-based insult in public view has not been clearly and consistently proved by the prosecution, the court held on March 4.

The order passed on March 2 underscored the “material omissions” during her cross-examination, and said, “ In the absence of clear, reliable and convincing evidence, it is not safe to hold that the respondents are the authors of the alleged crime in question.”