‘Evidence points to consensual relationship’: Chhattisgarh High Court acquits POCSO convict awarded 20-year term

Contradictions in the statements of the survivor are not minor discrepancies but hit the "very foundation” of the POCSO case, the Chhattisgarh High Court stated.

Written by: Richa Sahay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 02:29 PM IST
Chhattisgarh High Court elopementThe Chhattisgarh High Court observed that “emotional considerations appear to have overshadowed judicial scrutiny, resulting in a grave miscarriage of justice.” (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Observing that emotional considerations cannot replace judicial scrutiny, the Chhattisgarh High Court recently set aside the conviction of a man in a POCSO case, calling it a “grave miscarriage of justice”. It added that the evidence in the case pointed to a consensual relationship and not a forcible abduction.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal were on February 4 hearing a criminal appeal challenging the man’s conviction under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chhattisgarh HC CJ Ramesh Sinha-Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal heard the appeal on February 4.

“Emotional considerations appear to have overshadowed judicial scrutiny, resulting in a grave miscarriage of justice,” the court observed.

‘Minor daughter in Hyderabad’

  • The survivor’s father filed a complaint with the police in April 2022, stating that his daughter, aged about 15 years, left the house without informing any family member and went missing.
  • During the investigation, the survivor was found with the accused in Hyderabad.
  • The accused was later arrested and charged under the IPC and the POCSO Act for kidnapping and sexually assaulting the survivor.
  • The trial court convicted the accused of rigorous imprisonment of 20 years, along with other sentences in its December 2023 order.
Also Read | 10 years of POCSO: An analysis of India’s landmark child abuse law

‘Consensual love relationship’

  • Appearing for the man, advocate Sanjay Kumar Yadav argued that the trial court’s order of conviction is bad both in law and on facts and, therefore, deserves to be set aside since the court failed to appreciate the evidence placed on record in its proper perspective.
  • Yadav further submitted that the trial court wrongly relied on the testimony of the prosecution witnesses, who are close family members of the survivor, and their statements suffer from material contradictions and inconsistencies.
  • He also contended that the age determination of the survivor had not been conducted as per the legal principles.
  • Yadav pointed out that the survivor and his client were admittedly in a consensual love relationship and were living together as husband and wife after solemnising marriage.
  • The state’s evidence, as a whole, does not inspire confidence and is insufficient to establish the guilt of his client beyond a reasonable doubt.

‘No ground for interference’

  • On the contrary, government advocate Shaleen Singh Baghel argued the trial court’s order of conviction and sentence was passed after due appreciation of the oral as well as documentary evidence placed on record.
  • Baghel further emphasised that the order does not suffer from any “illegality or perversity” warranting which requires the interference by the present court.
  • It is submitted that the state has successfully proved the age of the survivor through reliable evidence and that the survivor was a minor on the date of the incident.
  • He also pointed out that consent is immaterial in cases involving a minor and the alleged love affair or marriage, even if accepted, does not dilute the offences which are dealt under the IPC and the POCSO Act.
  • The mere relationship of witnesses with the survivor does not render their evidence unreliable, particularly when their statements are consistent on material particulars.
  • It is further contended that consent is immaterial in cases involving a minor and the alleged love affair or marriage, even if accepted, does not dilute the statutory offence under the IPC and the POCSO Act.
  • Lastly, Baghel submitted that the state has proved the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt, and there is no ground to interfere with the trial court’s order.

‘Any ambiguity must go in favour of accused’

  • It is proven that the survivor was a minor and below 18 years of age on the date of the incident, the court observed.
  • There are contradictions in the statements of the survivor, as she once mentioned that she was married to the accused, which was followed by physical relations. On the other hand, she stated that no marriage took place and that physical relations were established thereafter.
  • The contradictions in the statements of the survivor are not minor discrepancies but hit the “very foundation of the case” presented by the state.
  • The shifting in the statements provided by the survivor casts a “serious doubt” on the “veracity and reliability” of her testimony.
Also Read | ‘Commendable example’: Punjab and Haryana High Court lauds trial court for saving paper, but junks order
  • The medical and scientific evidence does not significantly support the prosecution’s story.
  • The state attempted to project the survivor as a minor, but the manner in which the evidence was collected and presented brings “serious doubt”.
  • In criminal jurisprudence, especially in cases under POCSO, the burden lies on the state to prove the minority. If there is any ambiguity, it must go in favour of the accused.
  • The conviction for sexual offences can rely on the sole testimony of the survivor. However, such testimony must be of “sterling quality, consistent, and free from material contradictions”.
  • The accused cannot be convicted on moral presumptions when the conduct of the survivor, her admissions in cross-examination, delay, inconsistencies and lack of medical evidence cumulatively generate doubt.
  • The circumstances around the case are fundamentally incompatible with the state’s theory of rape or kidnapping since the minor neither raised any alarm nor disclosed the alleged offences to anyone during her stay with the accused.
  • The survivor even accompanied the accused willingly and resided with him peacefully in Hyderabad.
  • The trial court failed to properly appreciate the difference between a consensual elopement arising out of a love relationship and a forcible abduction or sexual assault.
  • Criminal courts must pronounce judgments which are based on proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” and not on conjectures, assumptions or sympathetic considerations.
  • When there are two possible views regarding the evidence placed on record, the view favourable to the accused must prevail.
  • The state has failed to establish the essential ingredients of sexual assault and kidnapping of a minor beyond a reasonable doubt.
  • The evidence placed on record “unmistakably” points towards a “consensual relationship and voluntary cohabitation”.
  • The state failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, and therefore the accused is entitled for acquittal by giving him the benefit of the doubt.
  • The sentence order of the trial court is set aside, and the man is acquitted of all the charges framed against him.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The hardest frontier? Why West Bengal may be BJP's toughest electoral test yet
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The hardest frontier? Why West Bengal may be BJP's toughest electoral test yet
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief, defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Waheeda Rehman
'I refused to budge': Waheeda Rehman recalls rejecting Dev Anand’s masterpiece Guide, 'stubborn' star won't let her go
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings have now begun biting govts
David Dhawan
Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: 'Money, power, fame...still so humble'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh serves up a treat as India beat the Netherlands 3-2 to get closer to World Group
Dhakshineswar Suresh Davis Cup
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Apple readies major iOS 26.4 update with AI-powered Siri overhaul: Report
Apple Event 2024
Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: 'Money, power, fame...still so humble'
David Dhawan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
Agony in the Alps: Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn’s defiant Olympic return ends in helicopter evacuation
American ski icon Lindsey Vonn came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her,
'I nearly had a heart attack': Why this Bay Area VC is warning everyone after AI agent deleted 15 years of family photos
Nick Davidov, co-founder of Davidovs Venture Collective (DVC), shared the incident in a post on X
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement