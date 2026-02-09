‘Evidence points to consensual relationship’: Chhattisgarh High Court acquits POCSO convict awarded 20-year term

The Chhattisgarh High Court observed that “emotional considerations appear to have overshadowed judicial scrutiny, resulting in a grave miscarriage of justice.” (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Observing that emotional considerations cannot replace judicial scrutiny, the Chhattisgarh High Court recently set aside the conviction of a man in a POCSO case, calling it a “grave miscarriage of justice”. It added that the evidence in the case pointed to a consensual relationship and not a forcible abduction.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal were on February 4 hearing a criminal appeal challenging the man’s conviction under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Emotional considerations appear to have overshadowed judicial scrutiny, resulting in a grave miscarriage of justice,” the court observed.