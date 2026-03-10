‘Public accusations tarnish reputation before verdict’: Chhattisgarh High Court rules against wife, grants man divorce

The Chhattisgarh High Court noted that the husband stood seven years of trial which must have affected his status in society.

Observing that in society, public accusations of dowry demand and cruelty can tarnish a reputation and erode the dignity of the husband and his family long before a verdict is reached, the Chhattisgarh High Court recently granted a divorce to a husband on the grounds of mental cruelty and desertion.

Justices Sanjay K Agrawal and Arvind Kumar Verma were hearing the appeal filed by the husband challenging the family court’s January 2023 order, which rejected his plea for dissolution of marriage.

The bench noted that the allegations of cruelty and demand of dowry, etc., levelled by the estranged wife could not withstand judicial scrutiny. (Image is enhanced using AI) The bench noted that the allegations of cruelty and demand of dowry, etc., levelled by the estranged wife could not withstand judicial scrutiny. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“An acquittal in a criminal court does not merely signal the end of a trial; it often highlights the beginning of a social scar. In our social fabric, such public accusations tarnish reputation and erode the dignity of the husband and the family members long before a verdict is even reached and recorded,” the high court said in its March 3 order.