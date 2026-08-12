‘FIR after 2 years’: Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Chhattisgarh custodial death

Observing that Chhattisgarh man was the sole breadwinner of the family, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to pay Rs 25 lakh to the family as interim compensation. (Representational image).

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the probe into the custodial death of a 34-year-old Chhattisgarh man in 2024 to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing state police delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said that the man died in January 2024, while the state police had registered the case on July 30, 2026, more than two years after his death.

Observing that the man was the sole breadwinner of the family, the court also ordered the authorities to pay Rs 25 lakh to the family as interim compensation. “The final quantum of compensation payable to the petitioners shall be determined while adjudicating the instant petition,” it said.