‘Chest, breast synonymous’: Kerala High Court upholds guilt for minor boy’s assault

The Kerala High Court has held that grabbing a child’s chest with sexual intent amounts to sexual assault, observing that “chest” is commonly used to refer to the “breast” in sexual molestation cases. It modified the man’s conviction from “aggravated sexual assault” to “sexual assault” and reduced his sentence from seven to three years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Justice A Badharudeen observed that whosoever, with sexual intent, touches the breast of the child or does any other act with sexual intent which involves physical contact without penetration is said to constitute sexual assault.

“Oxford dictionary defines the breast as either of the two soft protruding organs on the front of a woman’s body that produce milk or the similar smaller and underdeveloped organs on a man’s body. Going by the definition, a distinct medical and anatomical difference is noticeable between the two terms, though in sexual molestation cases ‘chest’ is commonly used as a synonym for the word ‘breast‘,” the July 10 order said.