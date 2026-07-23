Charging customer Rs 5 extra on water bottle costs Andhra restaurant Rs 2,000

A consumer commission in Andhra Pradesh recently held a restaurant in Konaseema district liable for unfair trade practice and directed it to pay Rs 2,000 in costs to a customer after it allegedly sold him a water bottle at Rs 5 above its maximum retail price (MRP).

President D Kodanda Rama Murthy and members S Suresh Kumar and K S N Lakshmi also directed the restaurant to refund the excess charge of Rs 5.

“In the result, the complaint is allowed in part directing the opposite party to refund Rs. 5 to the complainant apart from costs of Rs 2,000,” the order dated July 9 read.

Charged Rs 5 extra

According to the complainant, he, along with his friends, visited the restaurant for lunch. After they placed the order for lunch the complainant requested the staff to provide free drinking water. The complainant alleged that the restaurant refused to provide free drinking water and later billed Rs 25 for the packaged water bottle despite the MRP being Rs 20.

On questioning the said excess billing, the staff allegedly replied arrogantly and behaved recklessly, forcing them to leave the premises. Feeling aggrieved, the complainant moved consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation of Rs 50,000.

The restaurant denied the allegations and stated that the complainant had left without paying the bill. It stated that the amount was not credited to the authorised bank account of the restaurant. Therefore, it prayed for the dismissal of the complaint.

The commission observed that charging more than the MRP amounts to a deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act and rules. It further noted that non-issuance of the bill amounts to an unfair trade practice.

Story continues below this ad

The commission rejected the restaurant’s argument that the complainant had left without paying the bill.

“The contention of the opposite party that complainant came to the restaurant and consumed the food and drinks but walked away without payment of any bill is not believable by any man of ordinary prudence,” the order read.

The complainant, who argued the case in person, had also urged the commission to take notice of the alleged health risks associated with soft drinks sold in restaurants. He further requested the commission to direct FSSAI to require a warning stating, “Consumption of cool drinks may be injurious to health,” on every bottle sold.

Agreeing with the contention, the commission directed the restaurant in question to display a banner at its place of business cautioning the consumers about the consumption of soft drinks.

Story continues below this ad

“The opposite party is directed to exhibit a sticker at the conspicuous place of business stating that “Consumption of cool drinks may be injurious to health,” the order read. It further directed the registry to send a copy of the order to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for necessary action.

Granting relief to the complainant, the commission ordered refund of Rs 5 and payment of costs of Rs 2000.

Takeaway

Even a small overcharge can amount to a deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act. Restaurants and other businesses cannot charge above the maximum retail price (MRP) for packaged goods and must issue proper bills to customers

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 0866–2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.