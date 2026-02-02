Chargesheet fabricated, rights of accused bulldozed: Why Delhi court acquitted six men in 2020 riots case

Stating that records were tampered with by the Delhi Police, a Delhi court has acquitted six persons accused of committing arson, rioting, and criminal conspiracy during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

“… I must observe that the audacity and impunity with which the record was tampered with reflects a complete breakdown of the supervisory mechanism because the fabricated chargesheet was forwarded by the supervisory officers i.e. the then SHO and the ACP concerned,” said Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Parveen Singh of Karkardooma Court in his judgment dated January 31.

“Had that mechanism worked as it is expected to work, the rights of the accused and the expectation of the society at large, that criminal cases are investigated fairly, would not have been bulldozed and pulverised,” he added.

The six persons arrested were allegedly part of a mob which set ablaze several shops, houses and vehicles near Aziziya Masjid in New Usmanpur on February 25, 2020. Relying on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, police arrested Prem Prakash, Ishu Gupta, Raj Kumar, Amit, Rahul and Hariom Sharma.

“The case of the prosecution is found to be a built-up case on the basis of witnesses, who initially said they had not seen any of the rioters. But as per their tampered, manipulated and fabricated statements, [they] stated that they had seen and recognised the persons,” ASJ Singh said, adding that the evidence in the case had been manipulated.

In order to prove its case, the prosecution had examined 27 witnesses. As per the court, the three main witnesses were Head Constable Kishan, Samina Khatoon and ASI Vikas.

The court, however, pointed out several lacunae. “… The first and foremost being the failure of PW21 and PW24 (two of the witnesses) to recognise Hari Om Sharma and name him as one of the rioters in their initial statements u/s 161 CrPC… both these witnesses had consistently testified that they very well knew Hari Om Sharma,” said ASJ Singh.

Story continues below this ad

“Therefore, the absence of this person, who was very well known to both PW21 and PW24 and was in the forefront, in their initial statements u/s 161 CrPC which was recorded on 26.02.2020 and 25.02.2020 respectively, seems odd,” he added.

After going through the case diary, the judge also noted that the accused had been arrested based on their identification by a secret informer on the basis of CCTV footage.

“However, despite it being a vital piece of evidence which led to the arrest of accused Prem Prakash and which established his presence at the scene of crime, this CCTV footage was never proved in court,” the judge said.

On going through the video files in the pen drive, given to the court in a sealed cover, the judge found that the videos showed only a black screen.

Story continues below this ad

“Therefore, if that video was not of this riots and if the video files in the pen drive were blank, as seen by me, I fail to understand by what divine intervention ASI Sita Ram, IO of the case, would come to know that Prem Prakash was involved in this riot,” ASJ Singh said.

The court also directed that a copy of this order be placed before the Commissioner of Police who “shall initiate necessary action against those responsible”.