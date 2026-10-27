Charged ‘Rs 5 above MRP’ for glue stick, man wins Rs 8,000 from Jaipur supermarket

A Rajasthan consumer commission has held a retail supermarket liable for deficiency in service after it allegedly charged a customer Rs 5.50 over the maximum retail price (MRP) for a glue stick, and ordered the store to refund the excess amount.

A bench of president Subesingh Yadav and members Hemlata Agrawal and Ashutosh of the Jaipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded the complainant Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 3,000 for litigation costs.

“The opposite parties did not resolve the complainant’s grievance promptly. The act of the opposite parties falls within the category of deficiency in service. In such circumstances, it would be just and proper to partially allow the complaint against the opposite parties and direct them to pay the complainant Rs 5, being the amount charged in excess for the glue stick, along with interest, and Rs 8,000 towards mental agony and litigation expenses,” the October 15 order read.

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The commission pointed out that the amount of Rs 5 charged by the opposite parties (supermarket) in excess of the MRP is illegal, and it is not known how many people the opposite parties may have been charging amounts in excess of the MRP on goods in this manner.

Charged Rs 25 instead of Rs 20

The complainant approached the consumer commission alleging that the supermarket had charged more than the MRP for a glue stick. According to the complaint, the product, a Fevi Stick glue stick, was sold for Rs 25.50 despite carrying an MRP of Rs 20. The complainant showed the bill and the glue stick to the seller and sought a refund of Rs 5.50, the amount charged in excess of the MRP.

The complainant alleged that the store refused to accept the MRP of Rs 20 printed on the tube/box of the glue stick, stating that it was the old rate, and refused to refund the excess amount charged. He alleged that they said that no item could be returned once the bill had been issued.

When the complainant asked the opposite party for a proper bill containing the full name of the product, batch number, barcode, MRP, packing date, and other necessary information, it stated that the bill already given to the complainant was the kind of bill issued at their establishment. The complainant alleged that when he sought to register a complaint in the complaint book, it was not provided, and he was treated rudely.

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The complainant moved the commission seeking relief under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, alleging that the retailer had overcharged for the product. The opposite party did not appear and the case proceeded ex parte (unilaterally).

Refusing to refund excess deficiency in service: Order

The commission said that from the perusal of the case file and the evidence submitted, it is clear that on October 31, 2019, the complainant purchased some daily-use items from the store, for which the bill amount was Rs 143.

“The complainant has placed a photocopy of the bill on record. Upon checking the items purchased, the complainant found that an amount of Rs 25.50 had been charged for one eight-gram tube/box of Fevi Stick brand glue stick. However, the glue stick had an MRP of Rs 20 printed on it,” the order observed.

The commission noted that the store had charged the complainant Rs 5 in excess of the MRP of the product.

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The order held that overcharging above the MRP, refusing to refund the excess amount upon request, and denying access to a complaint register constituted an unfair trade practice and deficiency in service.

Takeaway

The judgment reinforces consumer rights by affirming that charging even a small amount like Rs 5 above the marked MRP is an illegal unfair trade practice. It sends a clear warning to retailers against overcharging and penalises non-responsive businesses.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Rajasthan: 1800-180-6030) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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