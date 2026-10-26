E-commerce site charges Rs 34 above MRP, consumer commission slaps Rs 57,000 penalty

A Telangana consumer commission has directed an online grocery delivery platform to pay a total of Rs 57,000, including Rs 7,000 in compensation and costs to a customer who was allegedly charged more than the maximum retail price (MRP) for a grocery item. The man, an advocate, had ordered tender jackfruit and a pack of instant poha for Rs 293, including Rs 5 in handling charges. He alleged that a product with an MRP of Rs 150 was listed at Rs 214 before discount and sold to him for Rs 184 after discount.

President Chitneni Latha Kumari and member Kathyayani Khandavilli of the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that charging more than the MRP and offering a discount on the inflated price amounted to an unfair trade practice.

“The lame excuse that was taken by the opposite parties (online grocery delivery platform) that the prices of the product may be modified from time to time and there can be an unintended error with respect to prices and other information of the products is not tenable. In our view, the action of collecting more than MRP on the online platform attracts the definition of ‘unfair trade’ practice,” the October 13 order read.

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The man claimed that he is a customer of the said grocery delivery company. He submitted that on September 28, 2023, around 6 pm, he had ordered a few groceries from an online grocery conveyance company. He placed an order for tender jackfruit and poha. The total bill amount was allegedly Rs 293, in which Rs 288 was charged for the items in total, and they charged an extra amount for their handling charges, i.e. Rs 5.

Charged above MRP

According to the man, the said amount was paid through an online transaction and the order was delivered on the same day at his address. The complainant sought protection of his fundamental rights, which were violated by the online grocery store. According to the man, the price of the product after delivery was shown as Rs 150, and they have been charging Rs 184 after discount. Whereas before providing the discount, the man claimed it was shown as Rs 214 on their web stores. In addition to the inflated prices, the online store offers discounts, but these discounts apply to the higher-than-MRP prices, leading to deceptive pricing, he added.

Aggrieved, the man moved the commission seeking a penalty of Rs 5 lakh, stating that the demand reflected the determination to hold the online grocery store accountable for its actions. The man was represented by advocate Shivani Varma before the commission.

Online store’s defence

The online grocery store, through M R Associates, submitted that the store is not engaged in selling any goods manufactured or produced by itself. It was added that they are engaged in the retailing of goods manufactured and produced by other manufacturers on an “as-is, where-is” basis. It was further added that every customer agrees to abide by the terms of service listed on the said online grocery platform.

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It was also added that immediately after receiving information from the complainant, the technical typographical error related to the charge was addressed and the correct MRP was displayed on their platform.

The store also claimed that as a goodwill gesture, instead of refunding only the difference amount of the price overcharged to the complainant, it refunded the entire amount paid by the complainant for the purchase of the concerned product on September 29, 2023.

‘Frustrating experience’

The commission found that the online grocery delivery store had sold the said product at prices exceeding the maximum retail price (MRP) and also mentioned that the online platform’s action of providing the discount on the inflated prices itself amounts to a deceptive trade practice.

“The action of the opposite parties lacks transparency, and it defeats the trustworthiness of the products on their selling prices on the platform,” the commission added.

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Observing the “frustrating experience” of the complainant, the commission held that it would be just and reasonable to direct the company to pay compensation of Rs 2,000 to the complainant. The commission also directed the online platform to pay costs of Rs 5,000 towards litigation to the complainant.

The commission said, “The action of lack of transparency while displaying the products and thereafter offering discounts on the inflated prices certainly affects the well-being of the consumers, and it certainly consumes a lot of time to avail the legal remedies,” while directing the online platform to pay an amount of Rs 50,000 in the consumer legal aid account of the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that online grocery delivery platforms should not sell products above the MRP and can be penalised for such deceptive practices.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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