‘Charged’ Rs 30 for 3 carry bags from shop, Gurugram man wins Rs 26,000 payout

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Gurugram, has directed a retailer to refund Rs 30 allegedly collected from a customer for three carry bags and pay a total of Rs 26,000 towards compensation and litigation costs, while holding it liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur observed that allowing retailers to continue charging separately for carry bags would lead to a new trend of extorting money from the customers.

“If the practice of charging for carry bags is continued to be adopted in the Nation by the big stores/shopkeepers/vendors, it would defeat the very purpose of the Consumer Protection Act, and that the crores of the outlets in the whole of India will use the same language “Bags security refundable” and further that a new trend to extort the money from the customers would start in the Nation, and, thus, the crores of consumers would be in the clutches of these type of daily outlets,” the order read.