‘Charged’ Rs 30 for 3 carry bags from shop, Gurugram man wins Rs 26,000 payout

4 min readNew DelhiAug 7, 2026 03:00 PM IST
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Gurugram, has directed a retailer to refund Rs 30 allegedly collected from a customer for three carry bags and pay a total of Rs 26,000 towards compensation and litigation costs, while holding it liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.
President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur observed that allowing retailers to continue charging separately for carry bags would lead to a new trend of extorting money from the customers.
“If the practice of charging for carry bags is continued to be adopted in the Nation by the big stores/shopkeepers/vendors, it would defeat the very purpose of the Consumer Protection Act, and that the crores of the outlets in the whole of India will use the same language “Bags security refundable” and further that a new trend to extort the money from the customers would start in the Nation, and, thus, the crores of consumers would be in the clutches of these type of daily outlets,” the order read.
Charged Rs 30 for three carry bags
The complainant stated that he had visited the retailer’s outlet on August 31, 2025 and purchased certain goods worth Rs 4,713. He alleged that he was charged Rs 30 for three carry bags. He further stated that despite requesting a complimentary carry bag, citing his inability to manually carry the purchased items, the store refused. Alleging unfair trade practice, the complainant moved consumer commission.
The retailer did not contest the proceedings and was proceeded against ex parte.
The commission relied on the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s decision where it had observed that large retail stores cannot justify charging customers for carry bags by claiming they are sold on a “no profit, no loss” basis or that customers were advised to bring their own bags. It had noted that such stores generally do not permit customers to carry such bags in their hands while shopping.
It also referred to a Chandigarh State Consumer Commission ruling which held that retailers have a duty to provide free carry bags to customers purchasing goods from their stores. The commission observed that retailers can no longer rely on the Plastic Waste Management Rules to justify charging for carry bags, as the relevant provision prohibiting free distribution had been omitted in 2018.
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The commission also relied upon Section 36 of the Sale of Goods Act 1930 which states that all the expenses with regard to packaging etc. shall be borne by the vendor in order to put goods into a deliverable state.
Holding the retailer guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed the company to refund Rs 30, pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for mental harassment and agony, and Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses.
Takeaway
The ruling emphasises that retailers cannot compel consumers to pay separately for carry bags needed to carry purchased goods. Charging for such bags, particularly when customers have no practical alternative, may amount to an unfair trade practice and deficiency in service.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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