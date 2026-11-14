Charged Rs 125 ‘express fare’ on passenger train, man wins Rs 5,300 from railways

A consumer commission in Tamil Nadu has directed the Southern Railway and the Railway Board to jointly pay Rs 5,330 to a passenger after finding that they charged him express train fares for a service that continued to operate with the same timings, speed and stoppages as an ordinary passenger train.

President P Ganeshram, with members R Ramola and N Lakshmanan, was hearing the complaint filed by a man who claimed that he had travelled from Karwar to Mangalore Central on three occasions in 2024 and was charged Rs 125 per journey instead of the passenger fare of Rs 65.

“It is clear that the opposite parties number 1 to 3 (clerk and Southern Railways) have operated an ordinary passenger train as express special without any variation in its stoppage, speed, timings, features and path of the passenger train on three occasions but have collected express fare of Rs 125 instead of passenger fare of Rs 65 from the complainant and such act of the opposite parties in charging excess express fare of Rs 125 in the name of Special Express Train instead of Rs 65…amounts to clear deficiency of service and unfair trade practice,” the September 17 order read.

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Travelled on passenger, charged for express train

The man claimed that he had travelled from Karwar to Mangalore Central in April 2024, when the commercial clerk on duty issued him a ticket for Rs 125, charging the fare applicable to an express train even though it belonged to the category of a “passenger train”.

He added that he travelled to the same destination from Karwar by the same train in May 2024 with his wife, son and daughter. On this occasion, the commercial clerk issued a ticket for Rs 440 for three adults and one child, again charging the fare applicable to an express train.

He said that, on the third occasion, when he travelled alone on the same route and by the same train in August 2024, he was again issued a ticket for Rs 125. He added that he had complained to the station master about the excess fare charged on each occasion.

He further submitted that the train had operated as a passenger train before the Covid-19 pandemic but was being run as an express special train after the pandemic. According to him, the passenger fare from Karwar to Mangalore Central was Rs 65, whereas he was charged Rs 125 on his two solo journeys. The complainant appeared in person before the commission.

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Railways’ defence

The railways argued that the train had operated as a passenger train before the Covid-19 pandemic and was later upgraded to a special train with fares charge accordingly. It submitted that the Railway Board had the power and authority to designate a passenger train as a special train, and that this was a matter of railway policy and an administrative decision.

The railways further said that the complainant had no right to question such policy matters or administrative decisions and that it had not violated any Railway Board norms or directions.

‘Name does not matter’

The commission clarified that simply naming a train an “express special train” did not, by itself, entitle the railways to charge passengers express fares. “The passengers of such express special trains should be provided with such facilities or features of a special express train while charging the express fare from the passengers,” it added.

Noting that the Government of India had completely lifted Covid-19 containment restrictions on March 31, 2022, the commission observed that special trains were operated by zonal railways to clear additional passenger rush during various occasions.

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However, it held that no festival or special occasion in the Konkan region continued for more than two years to justify operating the train as a special service throughout that period.

The commission found that the railways had operated the express special train for more than two years without any such occasion and had charged passengers express fares despite there being no change in the train’s speed, timings, stoppages or other features.

The commission directed the railway authorities to refund Rs 330 collected in excess from the complainant and his family. It also ordered them to pay Rs 3,000 for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and Rs 2,000 for the mental agony caused to the complainant.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that the railways cannot charge passengers express fares merely by designating a passenger train as an express special service, without providing the corresponding facilities or features.

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Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Tamil Nadu: 044-285-92828) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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