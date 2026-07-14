Charged Rs 100 extra by shop on MRP for T-shirt, Punjab man wins Rs 8,000 payout

The complainanat alleged that he was charged Rs 100 extra over the MRP. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Punjab has directed a retailer to pay Rs 8,000 to a customer after holding it guilty of unfair trade practice for allegedly charging Rs 100 more than the MRP on a T-shirt.

President Naveen Puri and members Prem Singh Salaria and Harvimal Dogra, passed the ex parte order after the retailer failed to appear despite being served with notice.

“Charging even a single rupee above the established MRP constitutes an example of an unfair trade practice and a glaring deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act,” the order dated July 01 read.

Charged Rs 100 extra

The complainant stated that he visited an outlet on April 4, 2025, and selected a T-shirt carrying an MRP of Rs 199, inclusive of all taxes. However, at the billing counter, the store allegedly generated an invoice for Rs 299 and demanded an additional Rs 100.