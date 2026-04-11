Char Dham Yatra 2026: Uttarakhand High Court issues 3-week ultimatum over pilgrims, animal safety

The Char Dham yatra, covering Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath draws massive footfall each year, raising recurring concerns over infrastructure, medical facilities, crowd management, and environmental impact. (Image enhanced using AI)
A bench of Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay was hearing a batch of public interest litigations, including one filed by petitioner-in-person Gauri Maulekhi, concerning preparedness for the yatra for better medical facilities for both pilgrims and animals.
“As the Yatra is to commence soon, therefore, it is desirable that the amendments in the SOP are carried out positively within three weeks from today…We also request the Chairperson of the Committee to convene another meeting of the Committee within three weeks to monitor the implementation of the decisions already taken by it and to take decisions on other aspects which remains unresolved,” the court said on April 8 order.
The high court reviewed minutes of a committee meeting held on March 24 which outlined several decisions aimed at improving Char Dham yatra management. (Image enhanced using AI)
On March 16, the Uttarakhand High Court had directed the state government to form a specialised, 18-member committee to stop animal cruelty and manage the logistical chaos during the 2026 Char Dham yatra.
SOP overhaul ordered before Char Dham yatra begins
The high court asked the government to amend the SOPs to curb atrocities against animals and make the Char Dham yatra hassle free for the pilgrims. It also asked the state government to consider a suggestion to set up veterinary hospitals along the routes for animals used during the pilgrimage.
The state government informed the court that a revised SOP had already been issued to improve convenience and ensure animal care. However, the court said the SOP should be reviewed again to ensure no hardship to pilgrims or animals and posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.
A committee constituted earlier had recommended framing a fresh SOP to replace the existing one issued in June 2024. Given the urgency, the bench directed that amendments to the SOP be completed within three weeks, noting that the pilgrimage is about to commence.
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Court flags delays in key infirmary project
At the centre of the court’s concern was the delayed construction of a proposed infirmary for animals at Kotma in Rudraprayag district.
The facility is intended to provide essential medical care during the yatra, which sees lakhs of pilgrims traversing difficult terrain.
The state government informed the court that an earlier proposal had been returned and a revised plan, estimated at over Rs 5.22 crore has been submitted for approval. The court was told that work would begin once financial clearance is granted.
However, the petitioner highlighted an alternative design prepared by an expert body, the Consortium of Architects for Animal Welfare, Scotland which, she argued, meets all requirements while being more cost-effective.
Taking note, the bench said the state should consider this design, especially if it helps save public funds.
Observing that the project has already been delayed, the court directed the state government to take a final decision on the infirmary within three weeks.
Committee to monitor progress
The high court reviewed minutes of a committee meeting held on March 24 which outlined several decisions aimed at improving Char Dham yatra management. It noted that many of these decisions require approval at the state level and urged the government to act expeditiously.
To ensure accountability, the court requested the committee’s chairperson to convene another meeting within three weeks to monitor implementation and address unresolved issues. It also directed the state to file a status report detailing compliance with the court’s orders and the committee’s decisions.
Focus on preparedness amid rising pilgrim numbers
The Char Dham yatra, covering Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath draws massive footfall each year, raising recurring concerns over infrastructure, medical facilities, crowd management, and environmental impact.
2026 Uttarakhand Char Dham yatra opening dates are set for late April, starting with Gangotri and Yamunotri on April 19, followed by Kedarnath on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23-24, closing in late October or early November.
With the clock ticking, the high court’s intervention signals a push for last-mile readiness, emphasising that administrative delays could have serious consequences for pilgrim safety and overall management.
The matter will be heard again after three weeks, by which time the state government is expected to demonstrate concrete progress on multiple fronts.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More