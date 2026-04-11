Char Dham Yatra 2026: Uttarakhand High Court issues 3-week ultimatum over pilgrims, animal safety

The Char Dham yatra, covering Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath draws massive footfall each year, raising recurring concerns over infrastructure, medical facilities, crowd management, and environmental impact. (Image enhanced using AI)

Char Dham Yatra news: With the annual Char Dham yatra set to begin shortly from April 19, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to fast-track key infrastructure and administrative decisions to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage.

A bench of Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay was hearing a batch of public interest litigations, including one filed by petitioner-in-person Gauri Maulekhi, concerning preparedness for the yatra for better medical facilities for both pilgrims and animals.

“As the Yatra is to commence soon, therefore, it is desirable that the amendments in the SOP are carried out positively within three weeks from today…We also request the Chairperson of the Committee to convene another meeting of the Committee within three weeks to monitor the implementation of the decisions already taken by it and to take decisions on other aspects which remains unresolved,” the court said on April 8 order.