Chandigarh Smart City fund diversion case: CBI court issues production warrants against accused Amit Dewan

A special CBI court on Wednesday issued production warrants against accused Amit Dewan in the alleged Chandigarh Smart City fund diversion case after he was not produced before the court during proceedings relating to the extension of judicial custody of the accused persons.
Additional Sessions Judge (Duty) Harinder Sidhu directed that production warrants be issued against Dewan and instructed the Superintendent of Central Jail, Ambala, to ensure his production through video conferencing on the next date fixed.
The court was informed that Dewan, lodged at the Central Jail in Ambala had been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. A written communication from the Superintendent of the Ambala Central Jail, along with a medical certificate issued by the Medical Officer of the jail, was placed before the court.
The development comes amid the CBI probe into the alleged diversion of funds from Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), one of two high-profile corruption cases recently taken over by the central agency from the Chandigarh Police’s Economic Offences Wing.
During Wednesday’s proceedings, the CBI sought a 14-day extension of judicial custody for all accused, including Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Ribhav Rishi, Swati Singla, Abhishek Singla, Ankur Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh, Sahil Kukkar, Vikram Wadhwa and Amit Dewan. The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing from Ambala and Chandigarh jails, except Dewan.
After hearing the matter, the court observed that there were reasonable grounds to remand the accused persons and ordered that Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Ribhav Rishi, Swati Singla, Abhishek Singla, Ankur Sharma, Sukhwinder Singh, Sahil Kukkar and Vikram Wadhwa remain in judicial custody till June 24. They are to be produced before the court through video conferencing on the next date of hearing.
According to the CBI’s FIR in the Chandigarh Smart City case, investigators are probing the alleged diversion of Rs 116.84 crore from CSCL through fake fixed deposit receipts and forged banking documents. The case was initially investigated by a Special Investigation Team of the Chandigarh Police before being transferred to the CBI.
The agency has alleged that public funds parked in fixed deposits were siphoned off through a network of shell entities.
Dewan and co-accused Ribhav Rishi are among those under investigation for their alleged role in financial transactions linked to the purported scam.