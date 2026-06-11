Chandigarh Smart City fund diversion case: CBI court issues production warrants against accused Amit Dewan

A special CBI court on Wednesday issued production warrants against accused Amit Dewan in the alleged Chandigarh Smart City fund diversion case after he was not produced before the court during proceedings relating to the extension of judicial custody of the accused persons.

Additional Sessions Judge (Duty) Harinder Sidhu directed that production warrants be issued against Dewan and instructed the Superintendent of Central Jail, Ambala, to ensure his production through video conferencing on the next date fixed.

The court was informed that Dewan, lodged at the Central Jail in Ambala had been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. A written communication from the Superintendent of the Ambala Central Jail, along with a medical certificate issued by the Medical Officer of the jail, was placed before the court.