CBI court rejects bail plea of CSCL’s ex-chief finance officer in public funds diversion case

Opposing the plea, the CBI submitted that Malik was allegedly involved in the operation of undisclosed bank accounts, diversion of CSCL funds through shell entities and receipt of illegal gratification. (File Photo)

A special CBI court in Chandigarh has dismissed regular bail and interim bail pleas of Nalini Malik, former chief finance officer (CFO) of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), an accused in a case relating to the alleged diversion of government funds through fraudulent banking transactions.

Malik had sought bail primarily on medical grounds, claiming that she was suffering from kidney-related ailments, elevated creatinine levels, hypertension, anxiety, depression and other health issues. Through her counsel, she argued that she required specialised treatment from a nephrologist and that continued incarceration could aggravate her condition.

Opposing the plea, the CBI submitted that Malik was allegedly involved in the operation of undisclosed bank accounts, diversion of CSCL funds through shell entities and receipt of illegal gratification. The agency argued that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that her release could prejudice the probe and lead to influencing of witnesses or tampering with evidence.