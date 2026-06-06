CBI court rejects bail plea of CSCL’s ex-chief finance officer in public funds diversion case

A special CBI court in Chandigarh has dismissed regular bail and interim bail pleas of Nalini Malik, former chief finance officer (CFO) of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), an accused in a case relating to the alleged diversion of government funds through fraudulent banking transactions.
Malik had sought bail primarily on medical grounds, claiming that she was suffering from kidney-related ailments, elevated creatinine levels, hypertension, anxiety, depression and other health issues. Through her counsel, she argued that she required specialised treatment from a nephrologist and that continued incarceration could aggravate her condition.
Opposing the plea, the CBI submitted that Malik was allegedly involved in the operation of undisclosed bank accounts, diversion of CSCL funds through shell entities and receipt of illegal gratification. The agency argued that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that her release could prejudice the probe and lead to influencing of witnesses or tampering with evidence.
Rejecting the plea, Special Judge Bhawna Jain observed, “As per the documents annexed along with the application by the accused herself, she is being provided with due medical care as demanded from Government Hospital and no such instance could be brought on record on behalf of the applicant that the treatment which has been provided to her or is being provided to her is inadequate.”
The court observed, “There is nothing to assume that the desired treatment cannot be given to the accused-applicant in the Government Hospital as per the jail manual.”
On the stage of investigation, the court said, “The investigation is at an initial stage and the apprehension of the CBI that once released on interim bail, there is a likelihood of the accused-applicant influencing the witnesses and tampering with the electronic evidence, cannot be misfounded at this stage.”
Concluding that Malik was not entitled to relief, the court said she was “not entitled to the concession of regular bail and/or interim bail on the medical grounds/health issues” and dismissed the application.