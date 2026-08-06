Punjab and Haryana High Court stays order declaring Chandigarh Golf Club ‘public authority’ under RTI

According to the petition, the judgment also wrongly recorded that the Chandigarh Golf Club building had been constructed from public funds. (Express file photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the single-judge order that had declared the Chandigarh Golf Club a “public authority” under Section 2(h)(ii) of the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005. The division bench of the high court adjourned the matter to October 14 for final arguments.

Passing the interim order on August 3, the division bench of Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri and Justice Sanjiv Berry said, “in the meantime, the operation and effect of the impugned judgment dated May 29, 2026 passed by the learned single judge as well as the impugned order in the writ petition, shall remain stayed”.

Appearing for the Chandigarh Golf Club, Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal and Advocate Amit Sharma argued that the single judge had declared the club a public authority primarily on two grounds — that the rent paid by the club was less than one per cent of the market value, amounting to a subsidised rate, and that the presence of three government nominees on its 15-member Board of Governors amounted to substantial governmental control.