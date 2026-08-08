‘No family court in Chandigarh a serious issue,’ says HC; asks UT administration, Centre to take necessary steps

PIL says despite approval for setting up such courts, the institution has not been established nearly nine years after the process was initiated

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Aug 8, 2026 09:18 PM IST
The PIL filed through Advocate Kanwar Pahul Singh contends that despite approval for setting up family courts in Chandigarh, the institution has not been established nearly nine years after the process was initiated. (AI Generated)The PIL filed through Advocate Kanwar Pahul Singh contends that despite approval for setting up family courts in Chandigarh, the institution has not been established nearly nine years after the process was initiated. (AI Generated)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh Administration to take adequate steps for the establishment of a family court in Chandigarh at the earliest, observing that the grievance raised in a PIL over the absence of such a court was a “serious issue”.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, while hearing a PIL filed by People Welfare Society, also impleaded the Union of India through its Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice. The matter has been listed for September 2.

The bench hearing the matter said, “The grievance raised in this petition is that there is no family court in Chandigarh, which is a serious issue.” It further directed the Registry to send a copy of the order to the office of the Additional Solicitor General of India, who may obtain instructions or file a reply, if required.

“By the next date fixed, we expect the respondents to ensure that adequate steps are taken for establishment of Family Court at Chandigarh, at the earliest possible,” the bench added.

The PIL filed through Advocate Kanwar Pahul Singh contends that despite approval for setting up family courts in Chandigarh, the institution has not been established nearly nine years after the process was initiated.

“Albeit, Chandigarh is regarded with a celebrated term, ‘The City Beautiful’, and known for its fascinating green cover but it is crying from inside due to its unable-ness to provide even the basic facilities for its beautiful citizens as there is no separate-cum-independent ‘Family Courts’ established at District Courts, Chandigarh till date by its Administration,” the petition added.

The petitioner further submitted that Parliament, exercising its constitutional powers, enacted the Family Courts Act, 1984, providing for establishment of separate family courts, while Article 256 cast a constitutional duty on governments to ensure compliance with laws enacted by Parliament. The petition alleged that the UT Administration had failed to fulfil this duty despite the high court having approved establishment of a family court in Chandigarh in 2017 and having repeatedly written to the Administration.

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The petitioner also submitted that because of the non-establishment of such courts, citizens were being compelled to pursue family disputes before regular civil courts, where, according to the PIL, lengthy procedures deprived them of timely justice. “Right to access to justice is one of the facets of the fundamental right to life and liberty,” the petition added.

The society said it learnt through a newspaper this year that Chandigarh had no family court and subsequently sought information under the RTI Act. The RTI response stated that family disputes pending before superior judicial officers were being dealt with by one judicial officer in the district courts.

The petitioner also relied on correspondence between the high court and the Chandigarh Administration dating back to October 2017. According to the PIL, the high court had repeatedly sought notification and sanction of the judicial post and supporting staff.

As per petitioner, one communication from the high court stated that 1,572 cases required to be taken up by a family court were pending in the Chandigarh Sessions Division.

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The petitioner alleged that despite the repeated communications, “Chandigarh Administration did not pay any respect for the respectful requests having already been made by the Punjab and Haryana High Court since 2017 till date.”

The PIL seeks directions to the UT Administration to exercise its constitutional duty under Article 256 and comply with Section 3 of the Family Courts Act, 1984, by establishing family courts at the Chandigarh District Courts without further delay. It also seeks sanction for two posts of Judicial Officers of the rank of District and Sessions Judge, along with supporting staff and their respective pay scales.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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