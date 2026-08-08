‘No family court in Chandigarh a serious issue,’ says HC; asks UT administration, Centre to take necessary steps

The PIL filed through Advocate Kanwar Pahul Singh contends that despite approval for setting up family courts in Chandigarh, the institution has not been established nearly nine years after the process was initiated. (AI Generated)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh Administration to take adequate steps for the establishment of a family court in Chandigarh at the earliest, observing that the grievance raised in a PIL over the absence of such a court was a “serious issue”.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, while hearing a PIL filed by People Welfare Society, also impleaded the Union of India through its Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice. The matter has been listed for September 2.

The bench hearing the matter said, “The grievance raised in this petition is that there is no family court in Chandigarh, which is a serious issue.” It further directed the Registry to send a copy of the order to the office of the Additional Solicitor General of India, who may obtain instructions or file a reply, if required.