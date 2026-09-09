Court restrains retired judge, Majithia, Khaira over bribe claims against Punjab CM’s wife

The court held that reputation is an integral part of the dignity of each individual and there is a need to balance freedom of speech and freedom of expression vis-à-vis the right to reputation.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
5 min readChandigarhSep 9, 2026 02:45 PM IST
Retired judge Ranjit Singh, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira(From left) Retired judge Ranjit Singh, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (file photo)
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A Chandigarh court Wednesday restrained retired judge Ranjit Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from publishing, circulating, or making any “unverified defamatory content” over an alleged bribe demand by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s wife to secure the release of an accused in a rape case.

The order was passed by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Dr Prikshit of Chandigarh District Court based on a suit filed by Gurpreet Kaur, wife of CM Mann, on Tuesday, after the retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, in a TV programme, and others recently made comments linked to a Rs 5 crore bribe demand by Kaur.

DD News anchor Bhawna Nair was also one of the defendants in the case.

Kaur alleged that SAD’s Majithia had raised the bribe issue at a press conference on September 1, while Congress’ Khaira had posted commentary, graphics and videos on social media. She claimed that the posts and videos alleged that she had mediated through one Simranjeet Hundal.

The court held that reputation is an integral part of the dignity of each individual and there is a need to balance freedom of speech and freedom of expression vis-à-vis the right to reputation.

Also read | After police raids at Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, party says ‘political vendetta’

The court, however, declined to order immediate removal or deletion of the posts, videos and photographs cited by Kaur, saying that notice would first have to be issued to the defendants.

Gurpreet Kaur had stated that defamatory and unverified statements had been circulated on social media and other platforms, allegedly linking her to a demand for Rs 5 crore.

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“In the present case, if the freedom of speech and expression of the defendants is not curtailed to prevent the defamation of the plaintiff, she will suffer irreparable loss due to the fact that she is an eminent public figure being the wife of the sitting CM and the issuance of notice to the defendants will cause further loss to her. So, the balance of convenience lies in her favour,” read the order.

According to Kaur’s counsel, it has been alleged that Ranjit Singh featured in a DD News Live broadcast and social media posts. It was pointed out that the broadcast had been viewed by over 74,000 people and shared around 75 times.

The court examined the material placed before it, including a DD News video, a Facebook post by Khaira and a video of Majithia’s press conference.

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On the DD News clip, the court observed, “Therefore, the specific substance on the basis of which the alleged news was circulated has not been prima facie shown, but from the same it is prima facie clear that the imputation of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 crore had been made by the defendant No.1.”

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Regarding Khaira’s Facebook post, the court said it was “prima facie imputing the image of the plaintiff in the eyes of public.”

On the material relating to Majithia, it observed that “the allegation of demanding a bribe” as made by “defendant No.3 is also prima facie shown.”

Court considers Simranjeet Hundal’s Instagram video

The court also considered an Instagram video of Hundal dated August 31, in which he allegedly denied having any connection with the CM’s wife and said Kaur had neither sought money from him nor met him. The court consequently held that “the very basis of the posts, videos, conferences as well as the news have been prima facie shown to be untrue.”

Applying the principles governing interim injunctions in defamation cases, the court said, “This Court is of the view that the Plaintiff has been able to make out a prima facie case in her favour.”

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It further observed that the material posted by the defendants did not appear to be substantiated by cogent proof and that they had posted “entirely unverified material”.

However, the court said ordering removal of the existing material at this stage could amount to granting the main relief without hearing the defendants. It also noted that the operators of Facebook, Instagram and X had not been impleaded as parties, and therefore specific directions for forced removal could not be issued.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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