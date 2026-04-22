Following allegations of copyright infringement, Chandigarh court stays release of Sonam Bajwa-starrer ‘Pit Syapa’

Chandigarh court stays Pit Syapa release after a screenwriter alleges the film copies his registered script, prompting an interim injunction till April 28.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigrahUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 10:39 AM IST
pit syappaThe film Pit Syapa was scheduled for release on May 1. (Source: Youtube/ screengrab)
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The Chandigarh district court has restrained the release of upcoming Punjabi film ‘Pit Syapa’ in a copyright infringement suit filed by a screenwriter who alleges that the film substantially copies his registered script ‘Akhri Yatra.com’.

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kuldeep Singh granted an ad-interim ex parte injunction under Order 39 Rules 1 and 2 of the CPC (Civil Procedure Code), restraining the defendants (Movie Tunnel Productions) from releasing the film till April 28.

The plaintiff, Rajan Kumar Ratnia, a screenwriter registered with the Screen Writers Association, claimed he is the sole author of ‘Akhri Yatra.com’, which was registered in July 2021. The court noted that the script had been shared with various production houses, including individuals within the defendants professional network, under circumstances implying confidentiality and good faith.

According to the pleadings, Ratnia had emailed the synopsis of his script to actor Gurmeet Singh Bhatti (August 2022), director Ishan Chopra (November 2022), and producer Harjeet Mander (February 2023). He claimed that upon watching the trailer of ‘Pitt Siyapa’, released in March 2026, he found substantial similarities in storyline, plot, characters and overall treatment.

The court recorded that a legal notice was issued by the plaintiff on April 1, which was replied to by the defendants on April 8, denying the claims.

During the hearing, the court viewed the trailer in open court and observed that it portrayed a storyline involving organising lavish funeral events — a concept similar to that in the plaintiff’s script.

Following watching the trailer, the court held that it “clearly shows that the protagonist invents the great opportunity of business in organising the funeral events of the people having the wealth, which appears to be quite similar with the purported script of the plaintiff”.

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“This court has the duty to pass the order which is necessary in the interest of justice as the plaintiff claims that his hard work and love and passion for his artistic work is at stake at the hands of a big production house.”

“Accordingly, ad-interim ex parte injunction is granted till the next date of hearing to the extent of restraining the defendants from releasing the contents of the movie till April 28, 2026,” the order stated.

The film was scheduled for release on May 1.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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