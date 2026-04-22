Following allegations of copyright infringement, Chandigarh court stays release of Sonam Bajwa-starrer ‘Pit Syapa’

The film Pit Syapa was scheduled for release on May 1. (Source: Youtube/ screengrab)

The Chandigarh district court has restrained the release of upcoming Punjabi film ‘Pit Syapa’ in a copyright infringement suit filed by a screenwriter who alleges that the film substantially copies his registered script ‘Akhri Yatra.com’.

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kuldeep Singh granted an ad-interim ex parte injunction under Order 39 Rules 1 and 2 of the CPC (Civil Procedure Code), restraining the defendants (Movie Tunnel Productions) from releasing the film till April 28.

The plaintiff, Rajan Kumar Ratnia, a screenwriter registered with the Screen Writers Association, claimed he is the sole author of ‘Akhri Yatra.com’, which was registered in July 2021. The court noted that the script had been shared with various production houses, including individuals within the defendants professional network, under circumstances implying confidentiality and good faith.