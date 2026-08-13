‘In 72 hours, remove AI video of MLA Sukhpal Khaira in woman’s attire’: Court to Meta

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira stated that the impugned video has acquired massive circulation, causing damage to his reputation.

The Chandigarh district court on Wednesday directed Meta Platforms to take down and disable access to an allegedly false, fabricated, defamatory and AI-generated video depicting Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Facebook page ‘Charda Punjab’ and Instagram account ‘Charda_apunjab’ within 72 hours of receiving the court order.

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kaushal Kumar Yadav was hearing Khaira’s application seeking an ad-interim injunction in his suit seeking removal of the allegedly AI-generated content, protection of his reputation, dignity and personality rights, and damages.

The MLA from Bholath constituency moved the court against a highly objectionable morphed video that was widely circulated wherein his face, beard and turbaned Sikh appearance were allegedly digitally manipulated and superimposed upon an artificially generated body and depicted him in an off-shoulder women’s dress.