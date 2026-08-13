‘In 72 hours, remove AI video of MLA Sukhpal Khaira in woman’s attire’: Court to Meta

Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira moved the court against a widely circulated morphed video wherein his face, beard and turbaned Sikh appearance were allegedly digitally manipulated and superimposed upon an artificially generated body.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 03:26 PM IST
sukhpal singh khairaCongress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira stated that the impugned video has acquired massive circulation, causing damage to his reputation.
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The Chandigarh district court on Wednesday directed Meta Platforms to take down and disable access to an allegedly false, fabricated, defamatory and AI-generated video depicting Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Facebook page ‘Charda Punjab’ and Instagram account ‘Charda_apunjab’ within 72 hours of receiving the court order.

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Kaushal Kumar Yadav was hearing Khaira’s application seeking an ad-interim injunction in his suit seeking removal of the allegedly AI-generated content, protection of his reputation, dignity and personality rights, and damages.

The MLA from Bholath constituency moved the court against a highly objectionable morphed video that was widely circulated wherein his face, beard and turbaned Sikh appearance were allegedly digitally manipulated and superimposed upon an artificially generated body and depicted him in an off-shoulder women’s dress.

Khaira stated that the impugned video has acquired massive circulation, causing damage to his reputation. He stressed the seriousness of the matter as certain viewers have objected to the manner in which the plaintiff’s turbaned Sikh appearance has been used,” argued Khaira’s counsel.

The petitioner prayed for an order directing Meta to take down and disable access to the impugned content from the Facebook page and Instagram account, besides providing basic subscriber information of the login IDs concerned.

Meta’s counsel submitted that he is an intermediary and has no personal knowledge about the contents, but shall abide by the court order.

The court observed that, “At this stage, this court is satisfied that the plaintiff has been able to make out a prima facie case for grant of ad-interim injunction as the content uploaded is apparently defamatory, objectionable and AI-generated.”

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“The plaintiff (Khaira) would have suffered an irreparable loss and injury in case the impugned content continues to remain accessible and circulated on public platforms,” said the court.

The court also directed that fresh notices be issued to the two other defendants, whose identities are presently not known, for the next date.

The matter has been listed for September 14 for awaiting compliance with the court’s order.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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