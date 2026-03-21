‘A home rendered silent’: Why Chandigarh Consumer Commission awarded Rs 70 lakh for a 19-year-old’s ‘preventable’ death

The Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said that the woman’s parents had devoted years of love, care, emotional nurturing and financial resources toward her upbringing. (AI-generated image)

Chandigarh Consumer Court news: Observing that the loss of a young life filled with “promise and potential” has left an irreplaceable void in a mother’s heart, rendering a once-vibrant home silent, the Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held a private hospital and its doctors guilty of medical negligence in the death of a 19-year-old woman.

The commission awarded Rs 70.40 lakh compensation to the grieving mother, emphasising that no amount can truly compensate for her loss, but monetary relief remains the only practical way through which the legal system acknowledges such irreparable harm.

Presiding member Padma Pandey and member Rajesh K Arya found that the young woman succumbed to dengue shock syndrome due to gross medical negligence and deficiency in service on the part of the treating hospital and doctors.