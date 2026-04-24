CBI flags purchase of gold worth over Rs 200 crore from siphoned govt funds; six get further remand

Flagging the money trail, the CBI informed the court about the “purchase of huge amount of gold of more than Rs 200 crores from the siphoned funds from the government departments”. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has flagged the purchase of gold worth over Rs 200 crore from siphoned funds of Haryana government departments, even as a special CBI court in Panchkula granted further police remand of six accused in the case. The accused will now be produced on April 27 at 3 PM.

The accused–Arun Sharma, Seema Dhiman, Anuj Kaushal, Priyanka, Rajan Singh Katodia, Vikram Wadhwa, were produced before the Court of Special CBI Judge.

Seeking further custody, the CBI told the court that the case pertains to a “large-scale, multi-layered fraud by way of fraudulent banking operations and fictitious transactions to divert government funds in shell entities in connivance with public servants.”