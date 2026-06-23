AAP Gujarat leader Chaitar Vasava convicted in 2023 assault-extortion case

The conviction comes as a setback for the AAP in Gujarat, where Chaitar Vasava has emerged as one of the party’s most influential tribal leaders.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraJun 23, 2026 02:04 PM IST
Chaitar Vasava , Chaitar Vasava conviction, AAP MLA convicted, Chaitar Vasava case, forest officials assault case, Gujarat AAP leader, Dediapada MLA, Gujarat news, Indian Express NewsThe conviction lands at a politically sensitive moment for the AAP in Gujarat, which is riding on Chatter Vasava's popularity among tribal voters. (File Photo)
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A court in Gujarat’s Narmada district Tuesday convicted AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, his wife, and several others in a 2023 case related to the alleged assault and extortion of forest officials, with sentencing yet to be pronounced.

The conviction comes as a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, where Chaitar has emerged as one of the party’s most influential tribal leaders since its 2022 Assembly election breakthrough.

The court is yet to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Chaitar, who is the party’s working president in the state, became one of the most recognisable tribal leaders in the Narmada belt following his win from the Dediapada constituency in the 2022 Assembly elections in a victory that handed the AAP a foothold in the tribal heartland of South Gujarat. His political identity has been built largely on championing tribal land rights.

The AAP has yet to issue a formal response to Tuesday’s verdict.

The conviction lands at a politically sensitive moment for the AAP in Gujarat, which is riding on Chatter Vasava’s popularity among tribal voters.

The party recently scripted one of its biggest local body successes in the state, wresting control of the Narmada District Panchayat from the BJP and winning key taluka panchayats across the tribal belt.

Case against Chaitar Vasava

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The present case dates back to October 30, 2023, when Chaitar allegedly summoned five forest department officials to his Dediapada house after they had directed villagers, including co-accused Ramesh Vasava of Jhadoli village, to clear encroachments on forest land.

According to the FIR lodged at Dediapada police station on November 2, 2023, Chaitar and his family verbally abused the officials, physically assaulted one of them, and demanded that the forest department pay compensation to the affected villagers.

Chaitar allegedly also fired a round in the air with a weapon that the prosecution said he had no licence to possess, leading to charges under the Arms Act alongside Indian Penal Code sections for rioting, extortion, and threatening a public servant in the discharge of duty.

Also Read | 3 more FIRs against Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava after ‘slap’ row

The following day, Chaitar’s personal assistant, Jitendra, allegedly contacted the forest officials to reiterate the payment demand. One villager had already received money by the time the forest officials filed a complaint.

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Chaitar, Shakuntala, then a Narmada district panchayat member, Jitendra, Ramesh Vasava and his wife from Jhadoli, and three residents of Bogaj village, including two daughters and a son-in-law of Dungarji Vasava, along with two other villagers, were named in the First Information Report.

While Shakuntala, Jitendra, and Ramesh were arrested within days, Chaitar remained untraceable for several days following the incident. He surrendered on December 14 in the case and was granted bail after being nominated as the Bharuch Lok Sabha candidate in 2024.

On May 27 this year, the Gujarat High Court rejected Chaitar’s application to examine additional defence witnesses, dismissing it as “nothing but a last-ditch effort in delaying the trial.”

Justice D N Ray said the plea had concealed a chain of prior adverse rulings, including a sessions court rejection in April, a High Court dismissal in May, and a Supreme Court order turning down a Special Leave Petition on May 19.

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The court held that his apprehension that his right to a fair trial would be compromised was “unfounded.”

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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