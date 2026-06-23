AAP Gujarat leader Chaitar Vasava convicted in 2023 assault-extortion case

The conviction lands at a politically sensitive moment for the AAP in Gujarat, which is riding on Chatter Vasava's popularity among tribal voters. (File Photo)

A court in Gujarat’s Narmada district Tuesday convicted AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, his wife, and several others in a 2023 case related to the alleged assault and extortion of forest officials, with sentencing yet to be pronounced.

The conviction comes as a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, where Chaitar has emerged as one of the party’s most influential tribal leaders since its 2022 Assembly election breakthrough.

The court is yet to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Chaitar, who is the party’s working president in the state, became one of the most recognisable tribal leaders in the Narmada belt following his win from the Dediapada constituency in the 2022 Assembly elections in a victory that handed the AAP a foothold in the tribal heartland of South Gujarat. His political identity has been built largely on championing tribal land rights.