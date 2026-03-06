Relief for Myntra: Why CESTAT quashed Rs 3.47 crore customs penalty over imported jackets

The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal noted that Myntra had declared the goods and paid duty on the basis of available documents.

Customs tribunal news: The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) has quashed a penalty of Rs 3.47 crore on Myntra Jabong India Private Limited, holding that customs authorities wrongly invoked the extended limitation period while raising a demand over the classification of imported jackets.

A bench of Justice Dilip Gupta (president) and Hemambika R Priya (member–technical) was hearing an appeal filed by Myntra against the order of the principal commissioner of customs dated August 31, 2023, that had confirmed duty demand, ordered confiscation of goods and imposed a penalty of Rs 3.47 crore on the company.

“In the instant case, the appellant had deposited the entire amount of duty with interest prior to the issuance of the show-cause notice and the appellant also had a bona fide belief regarding the description and classification of the goods imported by the appellant,” said the tribunal on February 27.