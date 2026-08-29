Certificates ‘property’ of students, can’t deny it citing ‘unpaid fees’: Telangana High Court

After completing their BTech course in 2025, the petitioners sought return of their original certificates to pursue higher studies, but the college withheld it, citing pending tuition-fee reimbursement from the government.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiAug 29, 2026 10:31 AM IST
btech college students fee dues original certificates degree telangana high court (1)The high court held that the college had no authority to retain the original certificates after the petitioners completed their BTech course, and such retention was wholly unjustified. (AI-generated image)
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The Telangana High Court has directed a college to immediately return the original educational certificates of three BTech graduates, holding that institutions cannot withhold the certificates of students to recover alleged fee dues. The court observed that the certificates are the property of the students.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi was dealing with a plea of BTech graduates who sought the return of their original educational certificates from the respondent college. “The said certificates, being personal and academic credentials, are undoubtedly the property of the petitioners. In such circumstances, the college has no authority whatsoever to retain the said certificates, and the retention of the petitioners’ original certificates is wholly unjustified and cannot be sustained,” the August 21 order stated.

The petitioners had enrolled in a BTech course at the respondent college and, at the time of admission, submitted their original educational certificates, including the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and memos of diploma marks, provisional and consolidated certificates, caste certificate and Transfer Certificate (TC).

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After completing the course in 2025, they sought return of the original documents to pursue higher studies. However, the college withheld the certificates, citing pending government tuition-fee reimbursement and demanded Rs 70,000 for their release.

Even after one of the petitioners paid the amount, the original certificates were allegedly not returned. The petitioners then approached the authorities, including the State Human Rights Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), but to no avail.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi Telangana High Court student certificates unpaid fees Justice Juvvadi Sridevi said the petitioners were entitled to the immediate return of their original certificates.

‘Lost an academic year’

According to the petitioners, they had already lost an academic year, while admissions to postgraduate courses for the academic year 2026 were due to close within three days. Unless the original certificates were returned immediately, the petitioners would suffer further irreparable loss and might be deprived of the opportunity to pursue higher education. Hence, they filed the present petition.

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Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Mohd Lateef Khan submitted that though they had completed the BTech course in 2025, the university withheld the certificates on the ground that the reimbursement of tuition fees from the government was pending. Such withholding is illegal, arbitrary, and unsustainable, he stated.

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Retention unlawful, can’t justify it: Order

The high court held that the college had no authority to retain the original certificates after the petitioners completed their BTech course, and such retention was wholly unjustified.

It observed that even if the college had a monetary claim against the petitioners, withholding their original certificates could not be used as a means to recover the alleged dues. The college could pursue appropriate legal proceedings for recovery instead. “Such retention is unlawful and cannot be justified on the ground of any outstanding liability,” it stated.

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The court concluded that the petitioners were entitled to the immediate return of their original certificates and directed the college to return them at once upon receiving a copy of the order.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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