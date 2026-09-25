Government seeks prospective application of Supreme Court verdict on OBC creamy-layer criteria to prevent ‘chaos’

The Centre said if the judgment was not given prospective effect, it would result in “several harsh and unjust unintended consequences” for employees and appointees who were not even parties to litigation, besides causing “complete administrative chaos”. (File Photo)

The Centre on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to give it a “reasonable time” of two or more years to operationalise its March 11, 2026 judgement, which held the creamy layer status of Other Backward Classes (OBC) cannot be decided solely on parental income. The government argued retrospective or belated application of the changed eligibility criterion could unsettle appointments and admissions made under prevailing rules and certificates.

A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and R. Mahadevan reserved its order on the miscellaneous application, which sought invocation of the SC’s powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to give the judgment prospective effect.