UGC caste discrimination guidelines under review: Centre to Supreme Court

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is reconsidering the controversial University Grants Commission guidelines drawn up to address caste discrimination on campuses.

“It is being reconsidered,” Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta told a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions that challenged the guidelines, primarily arguing that they refer to caste-based discrimination only against members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC communities while excluding those from the general category.

On January 29, a bench led by the CJI stayed the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations 2026, saying the issue raises important questions that, if left unexamined, could have “very sweeping consequences” and “divide society”.

The bench, which issued notices to the Centre and the UGC, also directed that the “2012 Regulations will continue in force till further orders”.

The bench further said that “upon a prima facie consideration, it appears to us that some of the provisions of the Impugned Regulations suffer from certain ambiguities, and the possibility of their misuse cannot be ruled out”.

Also, the bench had orally observed that the government must constitute a committee of eminent jurists to look into the issue.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was also part of the bench that stayed the guidelines, said, “We should not go to a stage where we go to segregated schools as in the United States, where coloured children go to one school, and white boys and girls go to another school. The unity of India must be reflected in the educational institutions.”

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The court said there might be instances of economically well-off students from a caste harassing others within the same caste, and sought to know how the regulations address such a scenario.

The CJI had said, “This kind of situation can be exploited by the mischievous elements in the society.”

The petitioners—Mritunjay Tiwari, advocate Vineet Jindal, and Rahul Dewan—have primarily challenged section 3(1)(c) of the regulations.

The regulations stem from a 2019 petition filed in the Supreme Court by the mothers of Payal Tadvi and Rohith Vemula, who died by suicide over alleged caste-based discrimination in 2019 and 2016, respectively. They had sought the enforcement of robust anti-discrimination mechanisms across higher education institutions.

Questions for the Centre and UGC

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In the January 29 order, the court put forward a set of questions:

* Whether Clause 3 (1) (c) “bears a reasonable and rational nexus to subserve the object and purpose of the 2026 UGC Regulations, particularly in light of the fact that no distinct or special procedural mechanism has been prescribed to address caste-based discrimination, as opposed to the exhaustive and inclusive definition of “Discrimination” provided under Clause 3(e)”.

* Would the introduction of the term “caste-based discrimination… have any bearing on the existing constitutional and statutory sub-classification of the Most Backward Castes within the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, and whether the (new rules) provide adequate and effective protection and safeguards to such Extremely Backward Castes against discrimination and structural disadvantage”.

* Whether the inclusion of the expression “segregation… in the context of allocation of hostels, classrooms, mentorship groups, or similar academic or residential arrangements, albeit on transparent and non-discriminatory criteria, would amount to a “separate yet equal” classification, thereby infringing the constitutional guarantees of equality and fraternity under Articles 14, 15 as well as the Preamble to the Constitution”.

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* Whether the omission of the term “Ragging” as a specific form of discrimination constitute “a regressive and exclusionary legislative omission? If so, whether such omission is violative of unequal treatment of victims of discrimination by creating an asymmetry in access to justice and thus falls foul of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution”.