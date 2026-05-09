Can 4-year-old file RTI? Why Central Information Commission rejected 5 complaints filed in child’s name

Five RTI applications were filed in the name of a four-year-old minor girl against the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) before the Commission. (Image is generated using AI)

Underscoring that the RTI proceedings initiated on behalf of the minor must be supported by authorisation or proof of guardianship, the Central Information Commission (CIC) dismissed five complaints filed in the name of a four-year-old child for lacking locus standi; the RTI applications sought information related to animal fitness certificate, transportation permit for animals, expenditure and functioning of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI)

Central Information Commission heard the five clubbed RTI complaints filed against the Animal Welfare Board of India concerning similar subject matter and common parties, and noted that the RTI Act, 2005, gives the right to seek information to every ‘citizen’ of India, and does not bar minors from seeking information, “but it must be supported by authorisation or proof of guardianship.”