Central Administrative Tribunal issues notice to UPSC over 8 civil services exam questions

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for October 8, 2026, while the Civil Services (Main) Examination is scheduled from August 21 to August 31. (File Photo)

The Central Administrative Tribunal has issued a notice to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in a plea filed by students challenging the questions from General Studies and CSAT papers in the recently conducted Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination. The students have alleged that 8 questions in these exams did not carry any “correct option among the four choices given as answers”. They said that the “errors” have impacted a tally of more than 16 marks (including negative marking).

On August 17, advocate Shantanu Jugtawat, appearing for the students, requested the tribunal to pass an interim order permitting the applicants to ‘provisionally’ take the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, as their case was pending before the court. He also requested directions to UPSC to disclose whether the objections raised by the applicants have been dealt with and to increase the number of candidates declared qualified to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026.