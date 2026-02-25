Can working mothers be denied leave for child’s exam? Central Administrative Tribunal says no in ‘humane’ ruling

Education plays a vital role in children’s development, and it is an essential need for children, the court said. (Image is generated using AI.)

Central Administrative Tribunal news: Underlining the unmatched role played by a woman for her child’s academic pursuit, the Central Administrative Tribunal granted three months of leave to a woman seeking child care leave (CCL) for her son’s upcoming class 10 CBSE exams.

A bench of Justice S Sujatha and member Sanjiv Kumar was hearing a woman’s plea seeking CCL for her son’s board exams, which had been denied by her organisation on the grounds of administrative requirements and manpower constraints.

A welfare-oriented statutory provision cannot be converted into a discretionary privilege, the court said.

Though discretion vests with the employer for granting leave, but cosndiering the importance of board exams in building a child’s successful career, a humane approach is required, the court said.