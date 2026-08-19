Gauhati High Court values infant child care leave over Census 2027 duty for professor

The Gauhati High Court put a professor’s Census 2027 supervisor appointment on hold and directed Assam authorities to decide her child care leave plea within 10 days.

Written by: Somya Panwar
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 03:04 PM IST
Gauhati High Court boy assistant Child Care LeaveThe woman had sought child care leave to take care of her 8-month-old son. (AI-generated image)
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The Gauhati High Court has put on hold an assistant professor’s appointment as a Census 2027 supervisor until Assam authorities decide her request for childcare leave to look after her eight-month-old son.

Justice Nelson Sailo observed that the woman’s husband was stationed elsewhere, and she was the only one to look after her eight-month-old baby. The court directed the authorities to consider her leave application within a period of 10 days from the date of the order.

“The appointment order dated August 13, 2026 of the petitioner as Supervisor of the Census operation 2027-House Listing and Housing Census shall not be given effect to,” the August 17 order said. 

Disposing of the matter, the court directed the Sonipur district commissioner to consider the woman’s request dated July 24 and “pass an appropriate order” within 10 days.

Justice Nelson Sailo Justice Nelson Sailo heard a mother’s plea seeking child care leave to take care of her eight-month-old son.

Child care leave and Census responsibilities

According to the facts, the woman is working as an Assistant Professor at Rangapara College, Balipara, in the district of Sonitpur, Assam, and gave birth to a baby boy on December 7, 2025. Her baby boy is about eight months of age now and requires constant care.

She stated that since her husband is stationed and working elsewhere, she, along with the help of a maid are the only one to look after the baby. The woman, therefore, submitted an application for Child Care Leave for a period effective from August 1 to October 29, 2026 before the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, on July 24, 2026. 

It was stated that, however, the same has not been considered to date. It is the case of the woman that her name was forwarded by the College Principal to the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, for the Census operation 2027-House Listing and Housing Census. Her name was forwarded to the District Commissioner, so she applied for Child Care Leave to the District Commissioner, Sonitpur. Since the name has not been considered to date, the petitioner has filed the petition. 

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Advocates s bora and J Rajkumari appearing for the woman by referring to the Assam State Government Employees Child Care Leave Rules, 2025, more particularly, Rule 2(c), which defines a ‘minor child’ to be a biological or adopted child below the age of 18 years, submitted that since the woman’s child is aged about eight months only and requiring constant care, she had submitted the application for Child Care Leave. 

The counsel submitted that, however, not only has her application not been considered, but the Charge Officer in the office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, has, in the meantime, issued an appointment order to the petitioner on August 13, appointing her as Supervisor for Census operation 2027-House Listing and Housing Census. 

It was argued that since the woman is entitled to avail of Child Care Leave, the authorities should be directed to consider her case and grant her the leave that she had applied for. 

J.K. Goswami, Additional Senior Government Advocate, on the other hand, submitted that no doubt an employee can avail of Child Care Leave to care for the child, but the same cannot be asked for as a matter of right. In this connection, counsel has drawn the attention of this Court to Rule 3(xii) of the Assam State Government Employees Child Care Leave Rules, 2025.

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Census duty on hold 

The court directed the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, to consider the leave application submitted by the woman on July 24 within a period of 10 days from today, by taking into account the difficulties projected by her in the representation and pass an appropriate order.

The court also said her appointment as supervisor of the Census operation 2027-house listing shall remain on hold unless her leave application is considered.

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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