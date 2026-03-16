Axis Bank ordered to pay Rs 3.19 crore to firm after refusing demonetised cash: Why NCDRC called it ‘deficiency in service’

The consumer commission concluded that Axis Bank’s refusal deprived the company of its only legal opportunity to deposit demonetised currency within the statutory window in 2016.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 11:42 AM IST
axis bank ncdrc AI image demonetisation 2016The consumer commission concluded that Axis Bank’s refusal deprived the company of its only legal opportunity to deposit demonetised currency within the statutory window. (Image generated using AI)
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National consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Axis Bank to pay Rs 3.19 crore, along with interest, to a logistics company after holding that the bank wrongfully refused to accept demonetised currency deposits during the 2016 demonetisation window.

A bench comprising presiding member AVM Jonnalagadda Rajendra (Retd) and member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was on March 10 hearing a complaint filed by Procure Logistics Services Private Limited against the bank.

“The OP (opposite party) Bank clearly failed by repeatedly disallowing the Complainant to deposit the notified cash into its own KYC-compliant account, despite multiple requests and persisted with this till the entire timeline lapses. This clearly constitutes ‘deficiency in service’ as defined under Section 2(1)(g) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986,” the national consumer commission said.

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Commission finds ‘deficiency in service’

  • The commission concluded that Axis Bank’s refusal deprived the company of its only legal opportunity to deposit demonetised currency within the statutory window.
  • “Such denial of access to the only lawful window for deposit… amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission held.
  • It further noted that the refusal resulted in irreversible financial loss as the demonetised notes became worthless after the deadline.
AVM Jonnalagadda Rajendra (Retd) and member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta NCDRC consumer commisison The bench heard the complaint filed by Procure Logistics Services Private Limited on March 10.

Bank could not override RBI notification

  • The commission noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification of November 8, 2016, clearly permitted unlimited deposits in KYC-compliant accounts during the demonetisation window.
  • In such circumstances, the bank could not rely on its internal policy to override the statutory framework.
  • “The outright denial to deposit the specified bank notes is evidently in derogation of the express dispensation contained in the RBI notification,” the commission observed.
  • The commission further emphasised that if the bank suspected irregularities, it should have accepted the deposits and reported the transaction to regulatory authorities, instead of refusing deposits altogether.
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‘Company is a consumer’

  • The NCDRC rejected the bank’s argument that the complainant was not a consumer.
  • The commission held that maintaining a bank account and depositing funds during demonetisation was not a commercial activity intended to generate profit, but a regulatory act required under government policy.
  • The act of depositing money already belonging to the complainant into its own bank account cannot be equated with availing banking services for a commercial purpose, the commission observed.

Relief granted

  • Allowing the complaint, the commission directed Axis Bank to pay Rs 3,19,58,500 to the complainant along with simple interest at 6 per cent per annum from December 30, 2016, until payment, rising to 9 per cent in case of delay.
  • The payment must be made within two months, the commission said.

Legal Ruling · NCDRC · Demonetisation

IssueExplained

Axis Bank vs. Corporate Depositor — NCDRC Ruling on Demonetisation Deposit Refusal

Context A company was denied the right to deposit demonetised currency by Axis Bank during the November 2016 statutory window
Commission's Core Finding
Verdict

Commission Finds'Deficiency in Service'Against Axis Bank

01
Denied Legal Opportunity

Axis Bank's refusal was held to have deprived the company of its only legal opportunity to deposit demonetised currency within the statutory window.

02
Irreversible Financial Loss

The refusal resulted in irreversible financial loss, as the demonetised notes became entirely worthless after the deadline passed.

03
RBI Notification Ignored

The RBI notification of November 8, 2016 clearly permitted unlimited deposits in KYC-compliant accounts during the demonetisation window — a dispensation the bank disregarded.

"

The outright denial to deposit the specified bank notes is evidently in derogation of the express dispensation contained in the RBI notification.

— NCDRC Commission
On Consumer Status
  • NCDRC rejected the bank's argument that the complainant was not a consumer under the Consumer Protection Act.
  • The commission held that maintaining a bank account and depositing funds during demonetisation was not a commercial activity intended to generate profit — it was a regulatory act required under government policy.
  • Depositing money already belonging to the complainant into its own bank account cannot be equated with availing banking services for commercial purposes.
⚖️
Bottom Line

The NCDRC ruled that refusing a KYC-compliant account holder from depositing demonetised notes violated both the RBI's explicit notification and consumer protection law — making Axis Bank liable for deficiency in service.

Based on NCDRC ruling · For informational purposes only Issue Explained

Dispute stemming from demonetisation

  • The dispute traces back to the demonetisation announcement on November 8, 2016, when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were declared invalid as legal tender.
  • Under the government and RBI notifications, individuals and entities were allowed to deposit the demonetised currency into bank accounts until December 30, 2016.
  • Procure Logistics, which had maintained a current account with Axis Bank since 2011, claimed that despite being a KYC-compliant account holder, the bank repeatedly refused to accept deposits of demonetised notes.
  • According to the company, it deposited Rs 8 lakh on November 10, 2016, but when it attempted to deposit larger amounts thereafter, including Rs 99 lakh and later Rs 20 lakh, the bank allegedly obstructed the deposits, citing internal policy concerns.
  • The firm said it had informed the bank that its audited balance sheet showed cash-in-hand of Rs 6.49 crore as on March 31, 2016, and repeatedly requested permission to deposit the legitimate cash during the notified window.
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Bank cited “internal policy” to refuse deposits

  • The company argued that despite submitting audited financial statements and re-verifying KYC details at the bank’s request, Axis Bank refused further deposits.
  • In an email dated December 21, 2016, the bank informed the firm that additional deposits could not be accepted as per its internal policy.
  • The company continued to pursue the matter until December 29, 2016, the day before the deadline for depositing demonetised notes, but the bank did not permit further deposits.
  • As a result, the firm was left holding demonetised notes worth Rs 3,19,58,500 after the deadline expired.

Litigation reaches Supreme Court

  • Aggrieved by the refusal, the company approached the RBI and later moved the Supreme Court, which directed that its grievance be adjudicated by the NCDRC.
  • The consumer complaint filed before the Commission alleged that Axis Bank’s conduct amounted to arbitrary action, negligence and deficiency in banking services.
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Axis Bank’s defence

  • Axis Bank contested the complaint on several grounds.
  • The bank argued that the account had been categorised as a “high-risk account”, requiring enhanced scrutiny.
  • The deposits sought were large and suspicious, necessitating verification of the source of funds.
  • The complainant had failed to furnish adequate documentation to justify the deposits.
  • The services were availed for commercial purposes, meaning the company was not a “consumer” under the Consumer Protection Act.
  • The bank also contended that it had complied with RBI circulars, KYC norms, and anti-money laundering guidelines, and had even reported suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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