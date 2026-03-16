Axis Bank ordered to pay Rs 3.19 crore to firm after refusing demonetised cash: Why NCDRC called it ‘deficiency in service’

The consumer commission concluded that Axis Bank’s refusal deprived the company of its only legal opportunity to deposit demonetised currency within the statutory window. (Image generated using AI)

National consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Axis Bank to pay Rs 3.19 crore, along with interest, to a logistics company after holding that the bank wrongfully refused to accept demonetised currency deposits during the 2016 demonetisation window.

A bench comprising presiding member AVM Jonnalagadda Rajendra (Retd) and member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was on March 10 hearing a complaint filed by Procure Logistics Services Private Limited against the bank.

“The OP (opposite party) Bank clearly failed by repeatedly disallowing the Complainant to deposit the notified cash into its own KYC-compliant account, despite multiple requests and persisted with this till the entire timeline lapses. This clearly constitutes ‘deficiency in service’ as defined under Section 2(1)(g) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986,” the national consumer commission said.