Axis Bank ordered to pay Rs 3.19 crore to firm after refusing demonetised cash: Why NCDRC called it ‘deficiency in service’

National consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Axis Bank to pay Rs 3.19 crore, along with interest, to a logistics company after holding that the bank wrongfully refused to accept demonetised currency deposits during the 2016 demonetisation window.
A bench comprising presiding member AVM Jonnalagadda Rajendra (Retd) and member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was on March 10 hearing a complaint filed by Procure Logistics Services Private Limited against the bank.
“The OP (opposite party) Bank clearly failed by repeatedly disallowing the Complainant to deposit the notified cash into its own KYC-compliant account, despite multiple requests and persisted with this till the entire timeline lapses. This clearly constitutes ‘deficiency in service’ as defined under Section 2(1)(g) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986,” the national consumer commission said.
The commission concluded that Axis Bank’s refusal deprived the company of its only legal opportunity to deposit demonetised currency within the statutory window.
“Such denial of access to the only lawful window for deposit… amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission held.
It further noted that the refusal resulted in irreversible financial loss as the demonetised notes became worthless after the deadline.
The bench heard the complaint filed by Procure Logistics Services Private Limited on March 10.
Bank could not override RBI notification
The commission noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification of November 8, 2016, clearly permitted unlimited deposits in KYC-compliant accounts during the demonetisation window.
In such circumstances, the bank could not rely on its internal policy to override the statutory framework.
“The outright denial to deposit the specified bank notes is evidently in derogation of the express dispensation contained in the RBI notification,” the commission observed.
The commission further emphasised that if the bank suspected irregularities, it should have accepted the deposits and reported the transaction to regulatory authorities, instead of refusing deposits altogether.
The NCDRC rejected the bank’s argument that the complainant was not a consumer.
The commission held that maintaining a bank account and depositing funds during demonetisation was not a commercial activity intended to generate profit, but a regulatory act required under government policy.
The act of depositing money already belonging to the complainant into its own bank account cannot be equated with availing banking services for a commercial purpose, the commission observed.
Relief granted
Allowing the complaint, the commission directed Axis Bank to pay Rs 3,19,58,500 to the complainant along with simple interest at 6 per cent per annum from December 30, 2016, until payment, rising to 9 per cent in case of delay.
The payment must be made within two months, the commission said.
Legal Ruling · NCDRC · Demonetisation
IssueExplained
Axis Bank vs. Corporate Depositor — NCDRC Ruling on Demonetisation Deposit Refusal
ContextA company was denied the right to deposit demonetised currency by Axis Bank during the November 2016 statutory window
Commission's Core Finding
Verdict
Commission Finds'Deficiency in Service'Against Axis Bank
01
Denied Legal Opportunity
Axis Bank's refusal was held to have deprived the company of its only legal opportunity to deposit demonetised currency within the statutory window.
02
Irreversible Financial Loss
The refusal resulted in irreversible financial loss, as the demonetised notes became entirely worthless after the deadline passed.
03
RBI Notification Ignored
The RBI notification of November 8, 2016 clearly permitted unlimited deposits in KYC-compliant accounts during the demonetisation window — a dispensation the bank disregarded.
"
The outright denial to deposit the specified bank notes is evidently in derogation of the express dispensation contained in the RBI notification.
— NCDRC Commission
On Consumer Status
NCDRC rejected the bank's argument that the complainant was not a consumer under the Consumer Protection Act.
The commission held that maintaining a bank account and depositing funds during demonetisation was not a commercial activity intended to generate profit — it was a regulatory act required under government policy.
Depositing money already belonging to the complainant into its own bank account cannot be equated with availing banking services for commercial purposes.
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Bottom Line
The NCDRC ruled that refusing a KYC-compliant account holder from depositing demonetised notes violated both the RBI's explicit notification and consumer protection law — making Axis Bank liable for deficiency in service.
Based on NCDRC ruling · For informational purposes onlyIssue Explained
Dispute stemming from demonetisation
The dispute traces back to the demonetisation announcement on November 8, 2016, when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were declared invalid as legal tender.
Under the government and RBI notifications, individuals and entities were allowed to deposit the demonetised currency into bank accounts until December 30, 2016.
Procure Logistics, which had maintained a current account with Axis Bank since 2011, claimed that despite being a KYC-compliant account holder, the bank repeatedly refused to accept deposits of demonetised notes.
According to the company, it deposited Rs 8 lakh on November 10, 2016, but when it attempted to deposit larger amounts thereafter, including Rs 99 lakh and later Rs 20 lakh, the bank allegedly obstructed the deposits, citing internal policy concerns.
The firm said it had informed the bank that its audited balance sheet showed cash-in-hand of Rs 6.49 crore as on March 31, 2016, and repeatedly requested permission to deposit the legitimate cash during the notified window.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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