CCTV footage cannot be provided directly under RTI: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has held that CCTV footage cannot be provided directly to an applicant under the Right to Information Act, 2005 as it is exempted under the law.

Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, however, clarified that a court or competent commission could direct the preservation and production of CCTV footage if a person files a complaint before the appropriate forum.

‘In our view, the petitioner has, till date, not filed any complaint before any Court or Commission and has simpliciter sought the CCTV footage. In our view, the said footage cannot be provided to the petitioner directly, as the same is covered by the exception contained in Section 8(1)(g) of the Act, 2005′, the court noted in its order dated September 1.