‘100% whole wheat bread’ ad misleading: CCPA slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on food company

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) recently ordered a popular food products company to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh and held it guilty of violating consumer rights by falsely promoting its product as “100% whole wheat bread” when wheat flour made up only 62 per cent of the total ingredients.

Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra were hearing the proceedings initiated by the CCPA against the food products firm.

“The claim of ‘100% Whole Wheat Bread’, when read in conjunction with the accompanying claim ‘0% Maida ‘, unequivocally conveys to an average consumer that the impugned product is composed entirely of whole wheat flour, thereby creating an unambiguous, categorical and misleading impression as to its actual composition, quality and characteristics,” the October 22 order read.

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According to the order, the CCPA took suo motu action against the company and directed an initial inquiry against it. The result stated that the company advertised its bread as 100 per cent whole wheat; the product composition on the packaging showed that there was only 62 per cent wheat in the bread, whereas the law mandated that any product calling itself “whole wheat” should contain a minimum of 75 per cent wheat.

The CCPA issued a notice to the company on January 13, 2025, asking it to explain why an investigation should not be launched against it. The company, in its reply, stated that all labelling and advertising of their products were done in accordance with law and regulations. It claimed that the ‘goodness of wheat’ was mentioned in its advertisement because wheat flour was the major ingredient of the bread and that other than wheat no other flour was being used.

Detailed probe

The CCPA then forwarded the case for detailed investigation, and as per the report received on September 7, it was noted that the product name “100% Whole Wheat Bread” conveyed an impression to an ordinary consumer that the product was completely made from whole wheat flour.

During the investigation, comments were also sought from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which observed that the advertisement was misleading and would result in misinterpretation by consumers. The FSSAI further stated that merely because the product satisfies the composition requirement on the basis of the flour used, it did not validate the use of the expression “100%”.

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The report concluded that the conduct of the company constituted an unfair trade practice and was also in violation of the consumer’s right to be informed regarding the quality, quantity, purity, standard and other characteristics of goods.

The company argued in its defence that the expression “100%” was intended to convey that the wheat content of the product was pure and that it does not contain refined wheat flour (maida), unlike other products in the market.

‘False guarantee’

The CCPA held that representation of a product as “100% Whole Wheat Bread” was like a false guarantee to mislead the consumers about the nature, substance, quantity or quality of such product, which violated the Consumer Protection Act.

The CCPA observed that the company had not only overstated the proportion of whole wheat in the product but had also used a product name that was inconsistent with the legally required composition of a whole wheat item. As per the CCPA, the advertisement was misleading on two counts: “Firstly, by falsely representing the product as containing 100% whole wheat when its actual whole wheat content is only 62%” and secondly, by using the term “whole wheat” even though the product did not satisfy the legal threshold for using it.

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On the argument that the advertisement was only meant to communicate wholesomeness, the CCPA stated that, “acceptance of such reasoning would lead to absurd and impermissible consequences, enabling products with only a marginal proportion to say 5% of atta and no maida to be marketed as ‘100% Atta Bread’.”

Accordingly, the CCPA held the company liable for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practice, ordering it to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh and further directing it to immediately discontinue the misleading advertisement from all print and electronic media, including social media.