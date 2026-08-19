CCPA fines e-commerce platform for selling ‘ordinary’ sweets as Ram Mandir prasad

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined an e-commerce platform with Rs 1 lakh for allegedly allowing the sale of sweets under the misleading claim of being “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad” and said crores of devotees who were unable to travel to Ayodhya sought prasad online believing that the “sweets carried the sanctity of the prasad authorised by the temple”.
Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra noted that the sweets company earned over Rs 25 lakh (gross sales) by selling the sweets in a “misleading” manner on the e-commerce website, which also benefited from the sale.
“The Authority observes that the phrase ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’ carries a specific and well-understood meaning for Hindu devotees, where it denotes sacred food offered to and blessed by the deity at the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. The commercial appropriation of this phrase for ordinary confectionery products, without any authorisation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, constitutes not just a misleading trade practice under the CP Act but an affront to the religious sentiments of crores of consumers,” the August 4 order read.
The CCPA said that it received a representation from the Confederation of All India Traders alleging that an e-commerce platform was “facilitating” dishonest trade practices by allowing the listing and sale of commercially produced sweets on its website under the misleading label of ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’.
The traders body claimed that the religious sentiments of the devotees and consumers were being exploited for monetary gain as the sweets were being marketed as an exclusive offering connected to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya, without any authorisation or endorsement from the temple or the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.
The CCPA stated that the particular concern was the timing of listing of the sweets on the website. The authority observed that “the products falsely claiming to be ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’ were listed on the opposite party’s (e-commerce website) platform prior to the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, which took place on 22nd January 2024, one of the most significant and widely anticipated religious events in contemporary Indian history.”
According to the CCPA, the e-commerce website, which had automated monitoring systems and a dedicated seller compliance infrastructure, “cannot credibly contend that it was unaware of the heightened sensitivity surrounding any product carrying the name of the Shri Ram Mandir during this period.” Noting the “cooperative approach” taken by the e-commerce platform during the later part of proceedings and its “willingness” to implement a structured compliance framework, the CCPA held that the cooperation of the e-commerce platform could not erase the “gravity of the conduct”.
The CCPA further observed that the platform was “one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces operating in India, with an extensive user base spanning hundreds of millions of consumers. The scale and reach of the platform is precisely what amplifies the harm a deceptive listing on this platform carries an inherent legitimacy in the eyes of an average consumer by virtue of the platform’s size, visibility, and market dominance.”
Therefore, the e-commerce platform was directed to “ensure that no product falsely claiming to be ‘prasad‘, ‘prasadam‘, ‘mahaprasad‘, ‘bhog‘ or any similar religious offering associated with the religious institutions” is available or advertised on the website without verifiable documentary proof of authorization from the concerned institution.
The seller was further ordered by the CCPA to “prominently display complete seller details including the name, address, customer care number, and grievance officer information on its platform” and imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the e-commerce platforms for publication of misleading advertisements on its website.