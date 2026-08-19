CCPA fines e-commerce platform for selling ‘ordinary’ sweets as Ram Mandir prasad

The CCPA observed that the e-commerce platform due to its scale and reach, "lent an inherent imprimatur of legitimacy" to the ordinary sweets.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined an e-commerce platform with Rs 1 lakh for allegedly allowing the sale of sweets under the misleading claim of being “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad” and said crores of devotees who were unable to travel to Ayodhya sought prasad online believing that the “sweets carried the sanctity of the prasad authorised by the temple”.

Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra noted that the sweets company earned over Rs 25 lakh (gross sales) by selling the sweets in a “misleading” manner on the e-commerce website, which also benefited from the sale.

“The Authority observes that the phrase ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’ carries a specific and well-understood meaning for Hindu devotees, where it denotes sacred food offered to and blessed by the deity at the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. The commercial appropriation of this phrase for ordinary confectionery products, without any authorisation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, constitutes not just a misleading trade practice under the CP Act but an affront to the religious sentiments of crores of consumers,” the August 4 order read.