CBSE’s ‘rigid’ stand overruled: Why Uttarakhand High Court saved Class 11 student from ‘wasting’ two years

The Uttarakhand High Court was hearing a plea filed by a student suffering from jaundice and related ailments, seeking a direction to the CBSE to permit him to register for the senior secondary examination.

Uttarakhand High Court CBSE examUttarakhand High Court was hearing a plea of class 11 student seeking registration for senior secondary examination. (Image generated using AI)

Safeguarding the academic interests of a student, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to register a Class 11 student for senior secondary examination who missed the mandatory registration deadline due to a prolonged illness.

Justice Alok Mahra was hearing a plea of a student seeking direction to the CBSE to register him for the senior secondary examination.

Justice Alok Mahra Justice Mahra said that considering furure of student CBSE cannot adopt rigid and technical approach in matter. (Image enhanced using AI)

“Non-registration of the petitioner in Class 11 would result in grave and irreparable prejudice, as he would be deprived of appearing in the senior secondary examination and, consequently, two valuable academic years of his life would stand wasted,” the court observed on January 21.

The order added that the case of the petitioner is a genuine one and involves the academic future and career of a student.

Findings

  • The absence of the petitioner from the school was not intentional, but was on account of illness, which stands duly supported by valid medical certificates issued by a registered medical practitioner.
  • Keeping in mind the paramount consideration of safeguarding the future of a student, this court is of the considered opinion that the CBSE cannot adopt a rigid and technical approach in the matter.
  • Accordingly, the respondent board and school are directed to register the name of the petitioner in Class 11 for the purpose of senior secondary examination, subject to payment of the prescribed fee, including any applicable late fee, in accordance with the rules.
Background

  • The petitioner, a bona fide student of Class 11, approached the court after his request for late registration was declined by the CBSE.
  • Under existing regulations, registration for the senior secondary examination is mandatory for Class 11 students, with the prescribed deadlines for the current cycle having expired on October 31, 2025.
  • The petitioner submitted that he was suffering from jaundice and related ailments, which prevented him from attending the school between July 2 and November 3, 2025.
  • Upon his recovery and return to school, he provided a medical certificate from a registered MBBS practitioner.
  • Although the school forwarded a request to the board on November 4, 2025, seeking permission for late registration, the board rejected the plea on December 9, 2025, citing the expiration of the deadline.

