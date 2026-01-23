CBSE’s ‘rigid’ stand overruled: Why Uttarakhand High Court saved Class 11 student from ‘wasting’ two years

Uttarakhand High Court was hearing a plea of class 11 student seeking registration for senior secondary examination. (Image generated using AI)

Safeguarding the academic interests of a student, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to register a Class 11 student for senior secondary examination who missed the mandatory registration deadline due to a prolonged illness.

Justice Alok Mahra was hearing a plea of a student seeking direction to the CBSE to register him for the senior secondary examination.

Justice Mahra said that considering furure of student CBSE cannot adopt rigid and technical approach in matter. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Mahra said that considering furure of student CBSE cannot adopt rigid and technical approach in matter. (Image enhanced using AI)

“Non-registration of the petitioner in Class 11 would result in grave and irreparable prejudice, as he would be deprived of appearing in the senior secondary examination and, consequently, two valuable academic years of his life would stand wasted,” the court observed on January 21.