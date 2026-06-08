‘Burn the midnight oil’: Supreme Court to CBSE on plea to declare Class 12 improvement exam result

The Board’s counsel had sought time until June 15, saying “CBSE is already overworked", but the Supreme Court did not budge and issued notice. (AI Generated Image)

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE )’s response to a plea by a Class 12 student from Saudi Arabia, seeking directions to the Board to declare the results of his improvement exam.

While presiding over a two-judge bench, Justice Manmohan told the Board’s counsel, “This is about the career of a child, he will miss all his admissions… Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil.”

Justice Manmohan fixed the matter for hearing again on Friday, June 12.

The Board’s counsel had sought time until June 15, saying “CBSE is already overworked”, but the bench did not budge and issued notice.