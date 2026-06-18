CBI seeks time as Swaminarayan chairman murder convict pushes for release

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday sought time before the Gujarat High Court to file its formal response to a premature release petition moved by Narayan Shastri Guru Omprakashdas, a convict in the 1998 murder of Vadtal Swaminarayan Temple Board chairman Guru Gadadharanand. Shastri is seeking remission of his life sentence on the grounds that he is now 70 years old and has spent over 17 years in prison.

Justice M R Mengdey of the Gujarat High Court granted time to the CBI until July 22 to file a reply in Shastri’s petition, following directions from the Supreme Court. In April 2026, the top court had disposed of Shastri’s Special Leave Petition, directing him to file a fresh writ petition before the Gujarat High Court, explicitly instructing the high court to “look into the same expeditiously in accordance with law”.

The counsel appearing for CBI informed the court Thursday that the Centre had not granted its approval to Shastri’s premature release on an earlier occasion. The counsel said, “As per the provision, the concurrence of the Central government would be required… When we asked for the first time, it was not granted… This petition is preferred… will have a word with the Central government counsel…”

The high court also extended the parole granted to Shastri until the next date.

Conspiracy to kidnap-murder

The prosecution has said Shastri, the prime accused in the murder, and other key administrators of the temple managed significant financial interests and held powerful positions within the sect during the time when Gadadharanand was the chairman.

The murdered seer had initiated plans to transfer certain temple officials, including the accused. As per the prosecution, the accused hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Gadadharanand by kidnapping him and subsequently strangling him. The prosecution’s case was that to cover up the murder, the accused disposed of the body in a remote location and set fire to the vehicle used in the crime. The body was identified using a combination of forensic tools, including a key, a golden denture, and DNA fingerprinting.

Due to the high profile of the religious leaders involved, the investigation was eventually handed over to the CBI.

Story continues below this ad

Shastri was handed the death penalty by the trial court, and four others were convicted under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 364 (abduction), and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In 2006, the Gujarat High Court upheld the conviction but commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment, ruling that the case did not fall into the “rarest of rare” category required for capital punishment.