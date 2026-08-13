‘CBI re-narrating evidence’: AAP leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia in liquor policy case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have told the Delhi High Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation’s challenge to their discharge in the alleged liquor policy case does not point to any “perversity” in the trial court’s order, but merely seeks to ‘re-examine and re-narrate’ evidence already tested by the court.

In February, a trial court had discharged 23 accused in the case, including the two AAP leaders. In its observations, it also pointed to a “shoddy probe” by the CBI.

The CBI then moved the Delhi HC with a criminal revision plea challenging the discharge. Kejriwal and Sisodia also moved applications seeking the dismissal of the probe agency’s challenge.