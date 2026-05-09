Judgment after 23 years: CBI court jails four for insurance fraud in 2003

The four convicts, one of whom was a surveyor and the others are private individuals, were sentenced to three years of imprisonment, and each was slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000. (File Photo)

A CBI court on Friday convicted and sentenced four individuals in separate cases of fire insurance fraud 23 years after police had registered FIRs against the incidents. However, three other individuals, who were also named as accused in the cases, had died during the trial, after which the cases against them were abated by the court.

The four convicts, one of whom was a surveyor and the others are private individuals, were sentenced to three years of imprisonment, and each was slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to a statement from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), “Jatin Bhanubhai Joshi, then a surveyor in Vadodara, and three private persons—Madhusudan D. Bhavsar, Ila N. Patel and Vijay Arvindbhai Kayasth—were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years…in two separate cases of fraudulently obtaining fire insurance claims.”