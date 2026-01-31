CBI court sentences 3 men to 3 years imprisonment for Rs 1.18 crore excise duty fraud

The CBI court convicted and sentenced three people to three years’ imprisonment. (Credits: Pexels)

The CBI court in Ahmedabad on Friday convicted and sentenced three people to three years’ imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 50,000 each, for fraudulently availing an excise duty rebate of Rs 1.18 crore, the central agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Those convicted were Samir Fateh Mohammad Immamudin, who is absconding, Tejas Arvindbhai Desai, and Amit Murarilal Gupta.

The CBI had registered a case against Surat-based Shree Sai Impex, Rafaliya Ghanshyam Gordhan, Tejas Desai, and other unknown persons on February 20, 2009, following allegations that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and fraudulently claimed rebate by submitting forged documents as real export documents pertaining to Shree Sai Impex and fraudulently obtained a total rebate of Rs 1,18,39,833 on 51 rebate claim applications, thereby causing corresponding wrongful loss to Central Excise, Surat.