CBI court sentences 3 men to 3 years imprisonment for Rs 1.18 crore excise duty fraud

The CBI had registered a case against Surat-based Shree Sai Impex, Rafaliya Ghanshyam Gordhan, Tejas Desai, and other persons on February 20, 2009.

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadJan 31, 2026 05:00 PM IST
The CBI court in Ahmedabad on Friday convicted and sentenced three people to three years' imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 50,000 each, for fraudulently availing an excise duty rebate of Rs 1.18 crore
The CBI court in Ahmedabad on Friday convicted and sentenced three people to three years’ imprisonment, with a fine of Rs 50,000 each, for fraudulently availing an excise duty rebate of Rs 1.18 crore, the central agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Those convicted were Samir Fateh Mohammad Immamudin, who is absconding, Tejas Arvindbhai Desai, and Amit Murarilal Gupta.

The CBI had registered a case against Surat-based Shree Sai Impex, Rafaliya Ghanshyam Gordhan, Tejas Desai, and other unknown persons on February 20, 2009, following allegations that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and fraudulently claimed rebate by submitting forged documents as real export documents pertaining to Shree Sai Impex and fraudulently obtained a total rebate of Rs 1,18,39,833 on 51 rebate claim applications, thereby causing corresponding wrongful loss to Central Excise, Surat.

After investigation, the CBI on November 30, 2009, filed a chargesheet against Immamudin, Rafaliya, Desai and Gupta. While the CBI court convicted Immamudin, Desai and Gupta, Rafaliya died during the trial.

 

